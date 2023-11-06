Minimum service level strike laws extended to ambulance, rail and border workers

Laws designed to provide a minimum level of cover during strikes have been extended to ambulance workers, railway workers and Border Force staff.

Ministers launched a consultation on minimum service levels for ambulance staff and passenger rail staff after the Strike (Minimum Service Levels) Act became law.

That law, passed earlier this year, faced strong criticism from trade unions as impractical and a threat to the right to strike.

It came as the Tories were battling a wave of strikes by rail workers, teachers, health workers and others angry over the failure of wages to keep pace with rising inflation.

The disputes – some of which have been resolved – also focused on deteriorating working conditions, and strikes caused major disruption across England and Wales.

The government described the measures as “effective and proportionate”, saying that the minimum service level would ensure that public services would continue even in the event of a walkout.

The bill to implement the move will be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday and ministers hope it can be completed before Christmas.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We are doing everything in our power to stop unions derailing the Christmas of millions of people. This legislation will ensure that more people will be able to travel to visit friends and family and get the emergency care they need.

“We cannot rely on short-term fixes to mitigate the disruption caused by strike action – including calling out our armed forces or civil servants.

“That’s why we are making the right long-term decision to bring minimum service levels in line with other countries, to keep people safe and continue to provide the vital public services that hard-working people rely on.”

These rules will apply to Border Force staff and some passport office staff in England, Wales and Scotland.

Under the rules for train operators, the government said the regulations would mean operating equivalent to 40% of the normal timetable.

Minimum service levels for ambulance staff will apply in England only. The law is designed to ensure that emergency services “will continue to operate during any strike action”.

