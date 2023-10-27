Dublin, October 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Minerals Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global minerals market, which includes cement, concrete products, glass, clay products and other critical materials, holds significant importance in various sectors including construction, manufacturing and energy.

A recent Minerals Market research report aims to provide industry stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the current scenario and future scenarios in the sector.

Main idea:

The global minerals market is expected to reach $968.07 billion in 2022 and grow to $1044.55 billion in 2023, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market is set to reach $1378.46 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The report provides an in-depth perspective on high taxation on specific mineral products, providing valuable insights for strategic planning.

Advanced ceramics, recognized for their cost-effectiveness and superior performance, have experienced significant growth, reaching $10.41 billion in 2021.

Asia-Pacific region will have the largest share in the minerals market in 2022, followed by Western Europe.

market segmentation:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user, including cement and concrete products, glass and glass products, other non-metallic mineral products, clay products and refractories, lime and gypsum products, chemical manufacturing, metallurgical, electrical Grid infrastructure is included. Electronics, Glass Products, Vehicles, and more.

leading companies:

China National Building Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

LafargeHolcim Limited

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

CRH PLC

Votorantim S.A.

Semex SAB D CV

Guardian Industries LLC

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

The report includes an extensive list of countries in its analysis, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany and many others. Are.

Factors affecting the market:

The mineral products market faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which disrupted supply chains and reduced consumption. However, there is hope for a recovery from this shock, as the impact of the pandemic is considered a ‘black swan’ event and is not linked to ongoing market or global economic weaknesses.

Taxation effect:

High taxes on some mineral products, such as cement and concrete items limited the market growth. These heavy taxes have affected the profitability and pricing models of the industry.

Opportunities and Challenges:

The report provides insights into market trends, opportunities and competitive analysis, helping stakeholders navigate this dynamic industry. This includes the impact of external factors such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, advances in technology such as advanced ceramics and the implications of higher taxation on certain mineral products.

This comprehensive Minerals market research report provides essential insights and data for businesses and professionals looking to make informed decisions in the Minerals industry.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 400 forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $1044.55 billion Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $1378.46 billion compound annual growth rate 7.2% Area covered global

