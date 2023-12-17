December 18, 2023
‘Mindful Eating’ Can Prevent Holiday Weight Gain


(Undated) — As many look forward to the holiday goodies, plenty of us also try to avoid the scale during the holidays.

Thanksgiving may be in the rearview mirror but Consumer Science Expert Sharolyn Jackson says we eat for enjoyment, especially during the holidays, but “mindful eating” can help avoid the misery of overeating.

“All of our celebrations contain a lot of focus on various types of food,” said Jackson, “Not eating so fast and paying attention to the body’s cues can help as well.”

Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive sale details and collector features

December 18, 2023
Argentina's new President Javier Miley explained

December 18, 2023

Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive sale details and collector features

December 18, 2023
Argentina's new President Javier Miley explained

December 18, 2023
10 Fastest Ways To Make Money In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

December 18, 2023
What was Elon Musk's first big invention?

December 18, 2023

Mission 1:27 Honors Families in Need at Christmas Market local news

December 18, 2023
The Democrats built an impressive economy. Can this save Joe Biden?

December 18, 2023