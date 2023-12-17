‘Mindful Eating’ Can Prevent Holiday Weight Gain

(Undated) — As many look forward to the holiday goodies, plenty of us also try to avoid the scale during the holidays.

Thanksgiving may be in the rearview mirror but Consumer Science Expert Sharolyn Jackson says we eat for enjoyment, especially during the holidays, but “mindful eating” can help avoid the misery of overeating.

“All of our celebrations contain a lot of focus on various types of food,” said Jackson, “Not eating so fast and paying attention to the body’s cues can help as well.”