Millions of workers face 9p in pound tax raid

Alternative Budget: The Growth Commission, set up by Liz Truss, will shed light on the scale of the secret tax a week before the Chancellor’s autumn statement on 22 November.

Millions of workers are facing £75bn of secret raids, the equivalent of 9p a pound on income tax, according to an economics think tank founded by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

This figure is much higher than previous estimates of the huge tax grab. This leads the UK to its highest sustained level of tax revenue as a share of the economy since the Second World War.

The Growth Commission, a group of eminent UK and foreign economists, will shed light on the scale of the stealth tax in its alternative budget in mid-November, a week before Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s official statement.

Many voters are unaware that their situation has become worse due to the government’s moves, as key rates have remained the same.

The Growth Commission was established by Truss but works independently of the former Prime Minister. It plans to table proposals to prevent the ‘damaging effects’ on the economy that would be caused by ‘this very large and unexpected increase in the income tax burden’.

The multi-billion pound haul, amounting to £75 billion a year from the 2027-28 tax year, would be equivalent to a 9p pound increase across all rates of income tax, due to a six-year freeze on tax allowances and thresholds.

These are generally increased every year to take into account inflation and prevent decline in people’s living standards. But government restrictions mean millions of low-income people are being pushed into the tax system.

Millions of people are being pushed into higher tax brackets, called ‘fiscal slippage’.

Commission co-chair Professor Douglas McWilliams condemned the use of fiscal drag as a tax-raising technique, saying it amounted to deceit.

‘If you are going to raise people’s taxes you should do it honestly and not use underhanded tactics like lowering the threshold,’ he said.

Hunt has dashed hopes of tax cuts this autumn, arguing there is no spare cash.

But McWilliams said they should repay part of the hidden windfall, which has raised a much larger sum than originally estimated due to rampant inflation.

‘This is income tax money that the government did not expect to get because they had predicted the inflation rate to be much lower than it was,’ he said. ‘And because of that they should really consider handing some of it back.’

McWilliams said the stealth jackpot would be partially offset by increased welfare spending and rising interest payments on the national debt. “Expenditure is still out of control and interest on debt is going to be high,” he said.

Hunt’s options would include ending the moratorium early or lowering tax rates. Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures on Friday showed tax receipts rose to £77.3 billion in September, £3.4 billion more than the same period last year.

Other observers have offered different figures for the size of the freeze’s loot for the treasury, but all are much larger.

The prestigious think-tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) last week predicted it would raise an extra £52 billion a year by 2027, but there is no room for tax cuts because of the state of the economy and public finances.

The freeze was introduced by Rishi Sunak in the March 2021 budget when he was chancellor and passed largely under the radar. This was expected to raise £8 billion per year. But Britons will have to fork out billions of dollars more, according to McWilliams, who also founded the Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

He says this could shrink the economy by up to £20bn as people would have less cash to spend and less incentive to try for a pay rise.

The Commission’s growth projections for stealth tech are larger than others because they are based on CEBR’s assumptions that average earnings will grow more than predictions by the official tax and spending watchdog Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which released the report on Friday. The calculators showed that an additional 1 per cent increase in average earnings would increase tax receipts by £5.9 billion by 2027-28.

McWilliams said: ‘The Growth Commission’s calculation that an additional 14 percentage points of potential wage inflation would add £75 billion may also be a cautious estimate.’

The Mail on Sunday first highlighted the secret tax in February 2022 when CEBR estimated it would cost taxpayers £40bn.

The stealth tax has increased rapidly due to inflation and Hunt extended the moratorium, which was previously intended to last through 2025–26, by two years to 2027–28.

In the current tax year, people earning up to £12,750 don’t have to pay any tax. A basic rate of 20 per cent is charged on incomes between £12,571 and £50,270.

A higher rate of 40 per cent is imposed on incomes between £50,271 and £125,140. Above this an additional rate of 45 percent applies. If the higher rate tax threshold had been increased in line with inflation it would have been around £68,000 by 2027–28.

Truss established the Growth Commission in July.

Last October he was forced to resign after an ill-funded package of tax cuts he agreed with his Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng caused market panic. The impact of the tax freeze was not mentioned at the time.

Truss has since called on Hunt to cut taxes and is believed to be hoping for a return to high office.

The Growth Commission includes trade expert Shankar Singham as well as economists from the UK, US, Japan and Mexico.

