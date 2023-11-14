Millions of UK households forced to unplug fridge to tackle rising bills

Photograph: John Santa Cruz/Rex/Shutterstock

Nearly two million UK households have been forced to ditch their fridges or freezers to save money as they are left facing “horrific” levels of hardship described by poverty campaigners.

Nearly half of those households said they had to turn off their fridge or freezer for the first time since May, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) charity, a sign that the cost-of-living crisis is still hitting low-income earners. Is troubling families.

It said millions of households were still taking “desperate measures” to deal with rising bills and prices, with four in five households on Universal Credit going without food, turning off the heating and older Not changing clothes.

JRF’s latest Cost of Living Crisis Tracker survey found that in October a quarter (2.8 million) of Britain’s low-income households took out loans to pay for food, with a third selling their belongings to raise cash. given, and one in six had used community “warm rooms”

The findings come amid concerns among poverty charities that ministers are considering reducing financial support for low-income families by cutting benefits and reducing the cost of living support payments in next week’s Autumn Statement.

The JRF said that although the government has allocated more than £12 billion in targeted cost of living increases, and inflation has begun to decline, 7.3 million households have been left without food and other essentials over the past six months, Which shows that the crisis is not over yet.

There is speculation that ministers could freeze the value of working age benefits from next April, which would raise billions of dollars for the Exchequer but lead to an estimated average loss of £460 for around 9 million households, and push low-income families further into poverty. Will be pushed in.

“Millions of households unplugging their fridges and freezers is the latest chapter in a long-running hardship story. Eating spoiled food and going without healthy, fresh food puts people at risk of getting sick. This risks causing permanent damage to the health of millions of people,” said JRF chief analyst Peter Matejic.

“The picture is not getting better for low-income households, even though inflation has started to decline. “Many people are taking out loans to pay for food, selling their belongings and using hot banks to make ends meet.”

He added: “It is unconscionable that the Government is considering cutting benefits for struggling families, allegedly to make up for the tax cut. In the upcoming autumn statement benefits should be increased in line with inflation and local housing allowance should be frozen to support private tenants with their housing costs.

Donors are concerned that a decline in inflation levels is welcome, but will do little to improve the living standards of the poor unless benefits, the value of which has declined in recent years, are offset by rising food and energy prices and Private sector fares are not increased to reflect that.

Low-income groups are most likely to go without essential goods, relying on universal credit; Black, Asian and mixed ethnicity families; JRF said, families with disabled members and families with children.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “The cost of living payment has provided a vital financial boost to millions of families – just one part of the record £94bn support package we have delivered to help with the rising cost of bills.

“This includes a 10.1% increase in profits earlier this year, and we are investing £3.5 billion to help thousands of people into jobs – which is the best way to secure their financial security in the long term Is.

“Ultimately, the best way to help families is to reduce inflation, and we are sticking to our plan to halve it this year, and making long-term decisions that will secure the country’s fiscal future.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com