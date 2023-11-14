Millions of old Bitcoin wallets have serious security flaws, experts say

Coins with Bitcoin logo are leaking from a wallet.

A Bitcoin wallet dating back to 2016 may contain a vulnerability that could put more than $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency at risk, according to a report by the Washington Post.

According to Unciphered, a cryptocurrency recovery company, countless numbers of crypto wallets were designed with built-in flaws that left a backdoor in the code that hackers could easily break. Encrypted software systems like crypto wallets often rely on random number generators, but the company found that a large number of wallets were built on open-source software that used numbers that weren’t nearly random enough. These insecure wallets use keys that are one in several thousand rather than one in trillion, making them vulnerable to brute-force attacks.

According to Uncipherd, wallets created before March 2012 are particularly vulnerable. Most wallets created between then and the end of 2015 are fine, but at least two percent may be vulnerable. The random number generators used in the crypto community have improved, and any new wallet should at least be safe from this particular issue. Unciphered has not found any wallets made after 2016 that contain the Randstorm flaw.

Blockchain.com, the most popular site still in business that used the flawed software, found a way to automatically update users’ wallets when they visited the platform and emailed the 1.1 million affected customers. Send. The company says the problem was present in only two percent of the 90 million wallets it created over the past few years. But millions of other people out there may still be open to the vulnerability, and if they got their wallets from companies that have shut down, there may be no way to notify them directly.

