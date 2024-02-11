Europe’s biggest rail operators are reporting problems with copper theft on their lines and many are worried as the price of the metal continues to rise.

Copper theft is causing thousands of trains to be delayed and causing millions of euros in damage to rail infrastructure across Europe.

You may wonder why theft of metal by thieves could be so significant that trains are stopped from running. Right, because without copper trains cannot run.

It is an essential component in things like signal cables, grounding wires, and power lines. Without them, trains have no power to move or communication.

Why do thieves want to steal copper?

Last March a tonne could be sold to a metal recycling facility in the UK for around £6,600 (€7,726), according to a report by the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Metal Theft. Although thieves may not be able to sell stolen items at an official recycling site, they likely can sell at more unofficial scrap yards.

With the price of copper predicted to rise over the next two years, rail operators are concerned that copper theft will become even more popular.

They are considering increasing their security and many European countries are also using DNA technology to defeat thieves.

So how big a problem is copper theft? european railways And what can we really do to stop it?

Where in Europe is copper theft a big problem?

The magnitude of the problem is revealed by data from some of the continent’s biggest train operators.

Copper hunger caused 84,390 minutes of delay to British trains in the 2022/23 financial year, at a cost of £12.24 million (€14.33 million), figures released to Euronews Travel by Network Rail show.

In GermanyA spokesperson for the train company told us there were 450 cases of metal theft on Deutsche Bahn-operated railways. This affected 3,200 trains which were delayed a total of 40,000 minutes and cost Deutsche Bahn €7 million in losses.

france operator SNCF told us that more than 40,000 trains In their most recent figures for 2022 they were affected by metal theft, causing losses of over €20 million.

belgium railways were also affected and saw 466 incidents of copper theft in 2022, an increase of 300 per cent compared to 2021 and a delay of 33,000 minutes.

But not every country is struggling with this problem. A spokesperson for Austrian operator ÖBB told Euronews: “Last year, we recorded copper thefts in the low single-digit range across Austria, which caused no disruption to train services.”

What are train companies doing to combat copper theft?

Although the numbers involved are significant, they have declined massively over the last 10–15 years. Deutsche Bahn says cases in Germany have dropped by about 85 percent, from 3,200 in 2013 to 450 in 2023.

But tackling crime has its own challenges.

Rail tracks and infrastructure are of course spread in countries And pass through remote areas. This makes monitoring and catching thieves difficult.

In recent years, companies have increased cooperation with police and used CCTV and drones to improve security.

including many operators network railSNCF and Deutsche Bahn It has even turned to DNA technology to stop thieves.

“We always talk about the DNA fear factor,” says James Brown, managing director of Selectamark, a company that provides the technology. “Criminals know that DNA links them to crimes. Anything that has DNA marked or preserved immediately becomes a hard target in the mind of the criminal. So it works really well as a deterrent.

Selectamark places a synthetic DNA marker on the cable making identification possible. This can help police directly link a thief to a particular theft. It also uses grease with DNA markers that can be transferred to a person when touched, which remains on their skin for weeks, cannot be washed off and can be seen under UV light. Rail companies then put up signage advertising that DNA products are in use which may deter any potential thieves.

Are copper prices rising?

Despite these long-term declines, rail companies are concerned about the recent rise, saying it has coincided with rising copper prices. Prices that show no signs of slowing down.

Analysts at Fitch Solutions unit BMI expect copper prices to rise this year as well as in 2025.

It’s a sentiment echoed by a recent report from the Economist Intelligence Unit, which pegs price growth to 2025 as “sharp” growth.

One reason for this is Global shift towards renewable energy Due to which the demand for metal will increase.

Copper is important for power-related technologies. The International Energy Association estimates that the energy sector will account for 40 percent of global demand for copper over the next two decades.

Depending on the circumstances, the value of these thefts is millions of euros. Many of Europe’s train operators are state-owned or rely on state money, so taxpayers are footing part of the bill.

Preventing copper theft is a complex crime and is unlikely to go away as the price of copper continues to rise. But rail companies have made progress in tackling it in recent years and hope that with preventative measures and other strategies they can curb theft and reduce the number of disruptions for passengers.

