Millions of Americans will lose their jobs in 2024

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on Friday projected US unemployment to rise from the current 3.9 per cent to 4.4 per cent by the end of 2024, with potential job losses for millions amid a decline in gross domestic product (GDP). Is a sign of loss.

The projected increase in unemployment, which will affect an estimated 7.4 million Americans within the workforce, will come amid economic adjustment and policy changes, CBO said in its “Current View of the Economy from 2023 to 2025” report.

The non-partisan office said it expects a decline in consumer spending next year, as well as a contraction in non-residential investment, which would send the economy into a recession, with real gross domestic product growth falling from 2.5 percent this year to 1.5 percent in 2024. It will be done.

Current jobless claims support CBO’s view, with about 202,000 new unemployment benefits filed in early December, and about 1.87 million workers continuing to claim unemployment benefits, indicating tightening in the labor market.

newsweek The Congressional Budget Office was contacted via email for comment.

The Federal Reserve’s own forecasts are roughly in line with CBO’s projections, which predict economic growth will slow to 1.4 percent in 2024, before picking up pace in later years. The Fed’s forecast for the unemployment rate is more optimistic than CBO’s, which projects a rise of 4.1 percent by the end of next year.

In response to slowing inflation and rising unemployment, the CBO said in its report that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates sometime after March next year. Specifically, the non-partisan office said inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, would fall to 2.1 percent, close to the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent.

CBO’s updated projections suggest a more subdued economic outlook than February’s forecasts, saying there is now “slower-than-expected growth in consumption, investment, and exports.”

A man stands in front of the New York State Department of Labor. In Friday’s report, the Congressional Budget Office expects unemployment to rise from 3.9 percent this year to 4.4 percent next year, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Does this mean a recession is coming?

LPL Financial Chief Equity Strategist Jeffrey Buchbinder told newsweek It was said last week that once the Fed starts cutting rates, the central bank has already gone too far and a recession is either coming, or has already started.

“The Fed will cut rates because it is concerned that monetary policy is being too restrictive for a weak economy,” Buchbinder shared. newsweek Ahead of the Fed’s decision to keep rates at 5.5 percent from 5.25 percent. “The central bank’s goal remains a soft landing, and their poor track record in achieving that goal does not mean a hard landing is necessarily in the cards.”

However, the equity strategist said if a recession occurs next year, it is likely to be mild.

unusual knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Source: www.newsweek.com