Millions of Americans may soon be able to turn their rooftops into a lucrative business

For decades, electricity has flowed the same way: from power producers to public utilities, which then distribute it over large distances to homes and businesses. However, the utility-to-consumer status quo is being challenged. A large number of Americans have begun generating electricity from solar panels installed on their homes. And a raft of new technologies and startups are allowing people to not only power their homes independently, but also store and sell excess solar energy to their neighbors.

With this shift, small-scale energy production and storage facilities (such as residential buildings equipped with solar panels and batteries) could become not only a source of income for those who have the technology, but it could also make things better for everyone else. Can make. People on the traditional grid may see lower costs, greater grid reliability and less volatile energy prices.

Instead of relying on monolithic utilities and power plants to keep the lights on, the growing popularity of solar panels and battery storage could impact unidirectional utility power models and electricity markets. The country’s electricity grid is rapidly transforming from a river to a lake, where people are able to generate, share and earn their own electricity.

power plant on every roof

While the home installed solar industry still accounts for a small portion of the country’s energy production, the number of people installing panels on their roofs is growing rapidly. Six percent of single-family, owner-occupied homes in the US had rooftop solar panels at the end of 2022, producing about 37 million megawatt hours per year – enough to power 3 million to 4 million homes. Is. And the rate of residential installation is growing rapidly: A record 700,000 homeowners will install arrays in 2022, according to the trade group Solar Energy Industries Association. Although the overall percentage of Americans with rooftop solar is low, some states are far behind on the trail: California, Texas and Florida were the top three in solar-installation capacity for the past three years. Many more people will be encouraged to install solar power and energy storage with the subsidies provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and the Solar Investment Tax Credit. In addition to taking over power generation, many of these homes are also installing battery-storage units, which collect excess energy to be used on (literally) rainy days or sold back into the grid. Beyond home setups, community solar – a system in which customers can subscribe to electricity produced by a local solar project – is expected to grow 8% per year by 2028, eventually generating 14 gigawatts, powering more than 10 million homes. Enough to provide electricity.

Once a home generates its own electricity and has a battery that stores the excess energy, there are a few ways a homeowner can earn income from the technology. One way is to sell the excess supply back to their utility, which pays the customer a fee for the right to deliver the power elsewhere. PG&E, one of California’s largest utilities, partnered with solar-energy startup Sunrun to pilot such a program, which charged customers an upfront $750 fee for the right to sell their stored energy to other customers on hot summer nights. Paid.

And the market could become more attractive to homeowners. Many new solar setups use smart technology, which can determine the optimal energy-selling strategy. When spot energy prices are cheap, out-of-the-box trading software can buy electricity from the grid to power the home and store solar energy generated on the rooftop. When prices are high, it can sell excess supply from the batteries back to the utility, thus maximizing payments. Arcadia, a Washington, D.C.-based startup launched in 2014, already collects meter data from utilities to help its customers track carbon exposure and predict the optimal time of day to buy electricity on the open market. Is. This algorithmic trading program can help homeowners make passive profits and help smooth out demand on the wider grid.

Greater autonomy in electricity production and consumption could allow people to use the electrical appliances they purchase as mini batteries – a refrigerator or an electric vehicle to charge themselves when electricity prices are low. Can interact dynamically with and take back some of its energy. For other devices when prices are higher. The US Department of Energy even gave these aggregations of distributed resources a name: virtual power plants. The DOE report on the future of VPPs suggests the technology could eventually generate 80 to 160 gigawatts of electricity annually, supplying up to 20% of energy needs during peak demand in 2030 – while costing 40% to 60% less. . Alternatives like natural gas.

Algorithmic trading programs can help homeowners sell some of their energy back to the grid, giving them passive profits. Henglin and Steets/Getty

Another option for homeowners is peer-to-peer energy trading. Instead of selling power to the utility that distributes it, people can agree to sell their excess power directly to their neighbors using grid infrastructure that already exists. Although this type of energy sharing would still require physical cables, substations or other infrastructure owned by a utility or city (for which they would charge a fee), people could use third parties to buy and sell electricity directly from homes. Can use the app. and businesses in their community that are using solar panels. For example, Australia’s LocalVolts allows consumers to negotiate peer-to-peer clean-power contracts using an online-trading platform – similar to buying a stock from an online broker. Users buy and sell electricity with any counterparty, whether it is a neighbor or the broader electricity market.

This type of energy trading could eventually grow so that consumers can customize their energy use based on their needs and particular preferences. For example, an individual may choose to purchase clean energy produced only by a specific group (e.g. small local businesses) or by a select group of producers based on different environmental, social or geographic characteristics. While the central electric utility will still be needed as a backup depending on the scale of the market, with sufficient surplus, the larger players could eventually be forced out of supplying electricity to some households.

a win-win

Distributed energy and virtual power plants are clearly beneficial to those who decide to sell their electricity – customers with installed solar rooftop capacity already save approximately $200 in annual energy expenses, and they are benefiting from the technological improvements provided. Plus you can save $500 or more every year. Peer-to-peer energy trading and smart devices. Apart from being an added hassle for sun-drenched homeowners, the new technology also has plenty of benefits for non-income generators.

Peer-to-peer energy sharing can reduce electricity costs for all consumers. The relatively cheap cost of producing solar electricity and the short distances to transport the electricity make it a more cost-effective option for those who are able to access VPPs and other energy-saving devices. Of course, there are concerns about the reliability of solar power. While energy decentralization can’t solve all those problems – if the sun doesn’t shine for a week, consumers will have to rely on backup energy from the main grid – a network of distributed energy suppliers and storage backups could reduce peaks. loads so that utilities are able to deploy their energy better. In a world with more self-sufficient households, the grid becomes more reliable and blackouts less likely, while consumers become less sensitive to one-time price shocks during sudden heat surges or deep freezes.

Early evidence suggests that savings and increased reliability could be widespread. The purchase and installation of distributed energy resources appears to be equitable across all income ranges. In fact, households with incomes under $100,000 made up half of solar energy adoption in 2021.

The growth of peer-to-peer power plants will also boost government investment in green energy. The bill savings and returns on investment afforded by surplus power sales will also reduce the need for government subsidies and tax breaks on clean power and storage, which is a benefit to fiscal planning and government budgeting.

make it a reality

Australia, most of the EU, the UK and 14 US states allow electricity customers to choose their own electricity retailers. The two largest solar energy producing states in the US, Texas and California, have deregulated electricity trading and allowed the free flow of electricity, and more states may follow in their footsteps once the benefits of VPPs and DERs are realized.

By connecting solar-powered homes to neighboring homes and businesses, people can make some money while providing benefits to other consumers, their communities, and the planet at large.

As more consumers connect to local electricity networks through platforms like Arcadia and LocalVolts, a cycle of market forces and price competition could drive down electricity prices. Optimizing power consumption could also lead to an imaginative repurposing of home appliances and vehicles: instead of blindly consuming energy while charging, grid-connected gadgets could become sources of energy in shortage. For example, the cost of charging an electric car will drop as the vehicle learns to draw power from the grid only when prices are cheap – and it can also become a battery for other devices in a pinch.

As the world grapples with the need to move away from oil and other fossil fuels, people may be looking for ways to make the electric transition more cost-effective and safe. By connecting solar-powered homes to neighboring homes and businesses, people can make some money while providing benefits to other consumers, their communities, and the planet at large.

Karthik Menon Is a former Goldman Sachs securities trader who wrote quantitative strategies for trading equities and US-listed derivatives.

Source: www.businessinsider.com