Millions affected by Australian network disruption – BBC News

By Tiffany Turnbull

BBC News, Sydney

5 hours ago

It is estimated that this cut will affect almost half of the country’s population.

Millions of Australians have been left without mobiles and internet after a network failure at telecommunications giant Optus.

Optus is the country’s second-largest provider, with more than 10 million individual customers and hundreds of thousands more businesses.

The outage caused transportation delays, cut hospital phone lines and disrupted payment systems.

The cause is unclear, but Optus says there is no evidence of a cyber attack.

The company suffered the largest data breach in Australian history as a result of a cyberattack last year.

The disruption left people across the country unable to call emergency services and vital helpline numbers, while train services and some hospital communications in the state of Victoria were also temporarily disrupted.

Wednesday’s disruption was reported around 04:00 (17:00 GMT). In an update seven hours later, CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said her team had not yet identified what went wrong.

“Teams are making efforts from many different angles and we will not rest until service is back for our customers,” he said in a call to local radio via WhatsApp.

The company later said it had begun restoring some of its services.

The disruption was also affecting other providers that use the Optus network, including Amesim, Australian Broadband, Moose Mobile and others.

An Optus customer told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the incident left her unable to receive important updates about her father’s cancer treatment.

“I’m just waiting for the results and I can’t even get them,” said Danielle Hopwood.

Another customer, Annie, told local radio that she became aware of the disruption when her cat’s automatic Wi-Fi-enabled feeder failed.

Australia’s communications minister, Michelle Rowland, said it had been a worrying morning for many Australians and called on the company to be transparent and “timely” in its updates to customers.

“My understanding is that this is a deep mistake at its core… so this is a mistake that is pretty fundamental to the network,” he said.

Ms Bayer Rosmarin apologized for the disruption and said the company would provide updates throughout the day.

