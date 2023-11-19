Millionaire responds to employee who says people who work less than 100 hours a week are beneath him

Work is an essential part of most people’s lives. It is necessary to work to earn money for survival. Only a few privileged people are exceptions to this.

Although it’s admirable to be proud of the work you’re doing, there’s a point when it can become toxic. One man took the idea of ​​hard work to a new extreme.

One man claimed that people who work less than 100 hours per week are beneath him.

He recently posted a video of himself at work, wearing a hard hat that read, “If you work less than 100 hours a week, keep your tone low when you talk to me.”

The man nodded his head with a smile on his face, apparently answering his would-be opponents. One of those critics immediately emerged from an unlikely place.

A millionaire reacted to the video and offered a new perspective.

René Lacaud is a millionaire on TikTok with over 800,000 followers. In his bio he claims that he has earned $35 million on the internet. His website states that he is “a 27-year-old college dropout entrepreneur who started LackAdvertising, a social media marketing agency.”

Lacaud had a different take on that man’s point of view.

“You shouldn’t be proud of working 100 hours a week,” he said. “When I was in sales, I thought the same thing,” Lacade explained. “I was working 50, 60 hours a week. I felt like I was hustling. When, in reality, it meant that I still had to exchange my time for money.

Lacade suggested that your perspective on trading time for money should change once you actually start making money. “When you start making real money… Penthouse on the Water money, then you realize it’s no good working too much,” he told the audience, looking out his penthouse window. “You want to do as little work as possible.”

Lacaud stressed that he has nothing against the person behind the original TikTok. But, he also had a message for them and others who might agree: “Let’s get something straight. Hard work is good. You need this in your life. But that is not the goal. Hard work is never the goal. Happy.”

Is Lacadie’s approach realistic for the average person?

While some people agreed with Lacaud’s comments, others had a different opinion. “Life is all about struggle and hard work,” one person wrote. Another said, “Somebody’s got to do it.”

Working 100 hours a week may be excessive, but Lacade’s answer that hard work is not the goal doesn’t work at all. Many people must find a balance somewhere in between.

According to SoFi, the average salary in the United States in 2022 was $60,575. That’s a far cry from Lacaud’s $35 million. People with incomes like Lacaud’s may be able to distract themselves from hard work, but most people can’t.

It is true that happiness should be the ultimate goal of life. However, most people cannot completely ignore hard work on the path to happiness. Both are necessary for a fulfilling life that provides the individual with all that he or she needs.

Perhaps the truth lies somewhere between the worker’s thoughts and Lackad’s words.

