Millennials are discovering this recession-resistant asset of the super-rich

This month, across London, New York and Paris, some of the Earth’s greatest treasures will be bought and sold in a seamless, measured manner. Autumn marks auctions in the art world and for many people a chance to add a prized asset to their collection.

However, while purchases may touch the hearts of their new owners, many buyers will also be making their offers with a calculated financial term in mind.

Despite all the buzz around stocks, shares, equities and more in the finance world, art may prove to be the dark horse of portfolio assets for the ultra-wealthy.

The mysterious industry — often involving closed auction rooms and anonymous bidders ringing on the phone — is increasingly attracting the attention of a new breed of buyers who aren’t afraid to share their purchases on Instagram.

Millennial buyers are increasingly flooding the market, with GenZ being dubbed the new “driving force” in the market. Millennials were the biggest spenders in 2020, with an average spending of $228,000.

In fact younger buyers are also spending more than their older counterparts, with 30% of Millennials spending more than $1 million, compared to 17% of Boomers.

And if history is anything to go by, this new generation of collectors will not be disappointed with their investments, with many art indices claiming to chart huge returns ahead of traditional financial assets.

So at a time when even some of Wall Street’s brightest minds are worrying about market stability, isn’t it time for investors — new or experienced — to think a little more creatively about what their portfolios might look like? Is?

Does art outperform the S&P500?

Art world stakeholders widely claim that art has outperformed the S&P500 in recent years.

Fine Art Group, a global advisory and art finance firm, claims a 14% return rate on its assets, compared to the S&P500, which has an annualized return rate of 11.88%.

Research by Lyon-based Artprice.com yielded similar results. Its hypothetical Artprice100 index – the 100 best-performing artists at auction – projects fine art performing twice as much as Wall Street in 2023, compared to the S&P500.

Perhaps the most comprehensive review of the industry is Art Basel and UBS’s Global Art Market Report, written annually by Dr. Claire McAndrew.

The 2023 report, released in April, detailing sales from a year earlier, shows that global art sales are expected to increase by 3% to an estimated $67.8 billion in 2022 and the volume is also increasing .

The report also notes that art makes a rapid comeback in times of economic uncertainty, explaining: “The fallout from the global financial crisis has affected almost all sectors of the market, including the high end. The market made a strong comeback in the 2010s, with the Chinese market booming and strong sales in the US increasing the value by 44% to $64.6 billion by 2011.

A boon for the ‘happy few’

Yet unfortunately for those who don’t know, the business of offering opportunity art has traditionally been conducted behind closed doors.

According to Giovanna Bertazzoni, vice president of the department of 20th and 21st century art at the historic auction house Christie’s, the industry has historically been built in an undemocratic way.

“For centuries this has been a white, male-dominated world – and very Eurocentric. Professional dealers at auction houses had for years reserved such knowledge for only a happy few, Bertazzoni said.

However, change is afoot – Christie’s, which enjoys record-breaking global sales of $8.4 billion in 2022 – is eager to embrace it.

Like many industries, the pandemic marked a shift to the online world, thus opening up the process to people who might have never stepped foot in a gallery. More than half of the lots sold by Christie’s in Q1 2023 were purchased online – up from 20% in 2019.

Many of these new buyers are Millennials, who were introduced to the world of glossy art through contemporary artists, before falling in love with older, historic pieces.

“They see how exciting this tribe is and they want to be a part of that lifestyle,” explains Bertazzoni. Luck, “That lifestyle now, undeniably, involves interacting with and buying art – it’s not just about luxury goods, fast life, moving from one city to another, it’s about understanding contemporary art and interacting with contemporary art. It’s about surrounding yourself.”

The art industry is also gaining more attention, courtesy of famous faces: evening Star Robert Pattinson has curated a collection, Oprah Winfrey co-chaired an auction, and Kardashian attended Art Basel last year, while sculptor James Turrell’s pieces have gone viral after being purchased by supermodel Kendall Jenner .

Missing the lessons of Wall Street

Although the data may paint a pretty picture for investors, financial experts warn that all industries should be viewed with equal caution: Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Matthew Vamvakis, managing director and senior banker at JPMorgan Private Bank, urged prospective buyers to apply lessons learned from the broader investment landscape to their so-called “passion properties”: “We too often find that people are slow to think about Their obsessional assets are very similar to their traditional assets, and so they appreciate even less the opportunity to apply the same money management and planning rigor to their obsessional assets.

They told Luck He also wondered whether the potential influx of “unbiased” investors could push down the ROI seen by long-term buyers: “While diversification is a tried-and-true tenant of quality portfolio management, I don’t see category diversification without any passion.” Would not suggest.” Well, you have your own passion for it.

“True passion must also be accompanied by a high level of understanding and expertise. Still, and especially in the early innings, you may benefit from professional help.

And while Wall Street has been inundated with trading apps, art investors looking for fast returns may be disappointed.

Bertazzoni said she rarely meets buyers trying to make a “quick buck”, and although financial considerations are often discussed, the priority for investors is to add a “missing” piece to their beloved collection.

Bertazzoni pointed out that different time periods also accumulate value at different rates. For example, the value of contemporary art increases more rapidly, but the craze for what the artist does next, and in which galleries they exhibit, comes to the fore.

Pieces created between 1850 and 1950 typically require a five-year period to see the fruits of the investment, Bertazzoni said, though he cautioned that these come with their own set of hurdles: There was provenance, storage, authenticity, and even who owned the piece.

making art accessible

One business trying to make this sector more accessible is LiveArt, a trading platform and price database where individuals can also buy and sell art.

This was confirmed by research from the site’s team Luck Its data also supports the theory that art—especially recent artworks—is outperforming stocks.

A spokesperson said: “Between 1995 and 2022, contemporary art has appreciated at a compound annual growth rate of 12.6%, outperforming the S&P 500. The S&P’s total return for the same time period has been 9% “

LiveArt founder Adam Chin hopes to move the dial forward in a supply-driven sector by giving artists an easier way to reach the market, giving more people the chance to get their hands on pieces.

Across the price spectrum, Chin is seeing a change, he says, as building an art collection is gradually moving down the income ladder: “In the 70s or 80s you could be a fairly rich person and have art on your wall. There was no art. Now, that is not the case.

“If you look at the big buyers over the last 10, 15, 20 years, they are people who have made their money – hedge fund guys, private equity guys. It has changed culturally [but it] “It is still far behind other markets in its development—it changes very gradually.”

Source: fortune.com