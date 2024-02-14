Millennials are crushing it as investors

It turns out that Robinhood was on to something when the crowd flocked to the stock market during the pandemic.

According to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Americans aged 18 to 40 – that is, largely Millennials – saw their wealth increase by 80% from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2023. The explanation: the explosion in the value of their financial assets and, in particular, their stock-market portfolios. Young investors prefer to invest in equities and riskier assets than older adults, who are nearing retirement and parking their money in safe places like bonds. Millennials’ gamble on stocks paid off: The S&P 500 rose nearly 90% from 2019 to 2023, and, according to the New York Fed, younger generations’ higher allocation to equities even helped slightly narrow their wealth gap with older Americans .

“The group under 40 experienced a much greater increase in equity portfolio share than older groups; This increased exposure to equities – the fastest-growing financial asset class during this period – enabled young adults to register higher growth in both financial assets and overall wealth, the report’s authors wrote.

The researchers were not able to figure out what caused the surge in portfolio growth – the increase was a combination of both new investments and growth of existing investments. Government stimulus checks likely played a role in motivating more Millennials to invest, especially because younger Americans generally have lower incomes than Baby Boomers and are therefore more likely to receive checks. That government support gave millennials some money to play with, and they decided to play it on stocks.

While these gains are clearly a good thing for Millennials and older generations, they are not a complete panacea for the growing wealth gap between young Americans and their older counterparts. Yes, as the New York Fed reports, stock-market gains have led to “limited reductions in age-based wealth disparities over the past four years,” but that gap still persists. As of 2019, people under 40 held 4.9% of total US wealth, even though they made up 37% of the population. People over the age of 54, who make up the same share as the population, own 71.6% of the total wealth. By the end of 2023, those under 40 held 6.7% of total wealth, while those over 54 held 72.8%. In other words, it’s still OK to hold a grudge against Boomers.

Nick Colas, co-founder of Datatrack Research, told me that the rise in youth wealth also reflects a simple function of math. “Starting points matter. Older groups had more assets in 2020, so their growth is slower. Younger people had less, so it’s been a lot easier for them,” he said. In other words, it is easier for a $1,000 stock portfolio to double in value than the value of a $300,000 home and grow by the same percentage.

Colas also said that it seems the youngest investors were probably not good at keeping investments and exited the market when things started getting difficult. Research from Ernst & Young, reported by Bloomberg, reached a similar conclusion: Millennials were more likely than Gen

Of course, wealth inequality is still a big problem in America. And while being young is fun in terms of life, it’s not so much fun in terms of money. It’s also worth noting that wealth inequality by race got worse during the time period in question.

Still, if you want to build wealth, investing is a good idea — and after facing little financial difficulties for years, the Millennial generation started taking that wealth-building seriously during the pandemic. Now, the challenge is to try to maintain it, get some more luck in the stock market and, God willing, even get a house of our own.

emily stewart is a senior correspondent at Business Insider, writing about business and the economy.

