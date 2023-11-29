Marketing advertising, family gatherings, and the culture of holiday gift-giving can make it impossible not to spend or for some people to overspend. According to NerdWallet’s 2023 survey, nearly half of Americans (52%) incurred credit card debt while shopping for gifts during the holidays last year, and nearly a third of them (31%) still haven’t paid it off.

Although it may feel good to give, consider setting limits when it comes to lending and spending money during the holidays.

Step 1: Set a 2024 Money Goal

It can be difficult to rein in your spending during the holidays if you don’t have a reason to. Start the process of setting your financial goals for 2024 to help avoid short-sightedness when spending. For example, if you want to make a larger payment on your student loans or save for a down payment on a new car next year, overspending during the holidays could hurt you.

“Be really completely honest about what your financial commitments are for January and February,” says Yvette Murry, a clinical social worker in Princeton, New Jersey, who helps clients achieve financial wellness. Are.

Starting your 2024 budget now can help prevent both unwanted debt and regrets heading into the new year.

Step 2: Practice saying no to requests

Prices are high, and there may also be requests to borrow money at this time of year. As much as you may feel obligated to play Santa and give cash to everyone who asks, this could put you in a financial bind in the new year.

“Too often we do what others want us to do and then find ourselves in a situation that’s really not what’s best for us or our family or our mental health,” says Murry.

When you receive more requests than you can handle, be prepared to say no. For those who aren’t adept at saying ‘no,’ Traci Williams, a certified financial therapist and psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, provides an example of how to say it.

“You could say something like, ‘Thank you so much for thinking of me when planning this. ‘I’m unable to do this because it’s out of my budget,’” says Williams. “Some “One that is simple and concise can help maintain the relationship.”

Consider including a “borrow bucket” in your budget, which includes an amount that won’t devastate your finances. You may only want to lend what you can’t afford to get back.

Step 3: Understand It’s Okay to Feel Guilty

There can be guilt when you say no, whether it’s a request for money, a trip to visit family or buying an expensive gift for your partner. Williams says that when we say no, we may feel guilt because of expectations from ourselves, family and society.

She says, “If you can focus on what’s really important to you, what your true values ​​are, and you can hold fast to them, you’re less likely to feel guilty. “

To deal with those difficult feelings, Williams suggests identifying them first.

“A lot of people feel things and don’t realize what the actual emotion is,” she says. Once you name the emotion, she adds, you can reinforce it. You can counter why you made this decision. For example, if you have to give up buying gifts this year, remember the importance of creating financial stability for yourself.

Step 4: Find your motivations for vacation

Many of our money-related habits may be inspired by subconscious beliefs or motivations, even during the holidays. To understand why you’re making certain financial decisions, Murry suggests asking yourself what the motivation behind lending or spending money to someone is.

“Am I trying to right a wrong? Do I want to fulfill a need I had as a child? Ask, ‘Why am I making this decision?’” she says.

Understanding your motivations for spending can help you strengthen boundaries and potentially establish new money beliefs rooted in the values ​​you want to emulate. For example, if you realize that you spend excessively on gifts because your parents taught you that gifts are the best way to show love, you might decide that intangible gifts of time or love are more valuable. Giving is more important to you.

Step 5: Remember that holiday pressure is normal

The pressure of the holidays is real and may cause our budget to stretch. Recognizing that holiday pressure is normal can help you stay focused and stay within your budget. Williams says to remember that you don’t have to do everything, and it’s unrealistic to expect it of yourself.

“Acknowledging that the pressure exists and that marketing is doing its job can help you remember that you have to stick to your goals,” she says.

,

This column was provided to The Associated Press by personal finance site NerdWallet. Elizabeth Ayoola is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: [email protected].

Related Links:

NerdWallet: Get ready to manage spending and debt this shopping season https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-manage-spending-and-debt

Methodology

The NerdWallet survey was conducted online in the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of NerdWallet from August 17-21, 2023 among 2,069 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, 1,762 of whom reported purchasing gifts this holiday season. Have planned. The sampling accuracy of the Harris Online Poll is measured using Bayesian credible intervals. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.7 percentage points using the 95% confidence level.

“Holiday season” refers to the period from August 17 to the end of 2023.

We used U.S. Census population estimates and survey responses to calculate the total number of Americans planning to buy gifts this holiday season, as well as total gift spending and total gift spending charged to credit cards.

Source: www.bing.com