Millennial and Gen Z women face greater health risks than previous generations, report finds

Millennial and Gen Z women face an increased risk of murder and suicide compared to previous generations, even though they are more educated, earn more money and are less likely to go to prison, according to a new report released Thursday. .

According to an annual report from the Population Reference Bureau, which relied largely on federal data, the suicide rate among Millennial women ages 25 to 34 is seven deaths per 100,000, compared with seven deaths per 100,000 when Gen There were four deaths per 100,000. Teen suicide is more common among Gen Z girls than in previous generations: the suicide rate among girls ages 15 to 19 in Gen Z is 5.1 per 100,000, compared to 3.1 per 100,000 in the Millennial generation and 3.9 per 100,000 in Gen . According to the report, the overall mortality rate among women aged 25 to 34 has increased by almost 40% (from 79 deaths to 109 deaths per 100,000) between 2019 and 2021, and an increase in violent crimes is responsible for this. Between 2019 and 2021, the rate of homicide deaths among young women increased from 3.4 to 5.4 per 100,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control, and 2020 had the largest one-year increase in national homicides in modern history ( 30%) were observed. And prevention. The maternal mortality rate for women aged 25 to 34 increased from 19.2 deaths per 100,000 for women in the same age range between 2013 and 2015 to 30.4 deaths per 100,000 between 2019 and 2021. The report includes Gen Z, born in 2000 or later, Millennials, born between 1981 and 1999, Gen defined as.

The report attributes this increase in health and safety risks to several factors. Fewer young women have come of age during the COVID pandemic, worsening gender disparities in health, social equity and economics. According to the American Psychological Association report, Gen Z recorded the highest stress levels (6.1) during the Covid pandemic compared to 5.6 in the millennial generation and 5.2 in Gen X. The PRB estimates that the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision will be overturned in 2022—which led many states to ban or heavily restrict abortion—which will lead to a further increase in maternal mortality rates among the Millennial generation and Gen Z. . Demography The study estimates that maternal mortality could increase by more than 20% if abortion were banned altogether. According to the PRB report, frequent use of social media also plays a role in these risks, leading to low self-esteem, poor body image and deteriorating mental health, leading to increased suicidality and self-harm among young women.

Although their physical well-being and safety are at risk, according to the PRB, Millennial women have made more progress economically and are more educated than previous generations. Millennial women have almost four times more graduate degrees than women of the Silent Generation and 1.5 times more graduate degrees than Gen X. Young Millennial women’s earnings have also increased as a percentage of men. Men earn 89.7 cents for every dollar earned, while Gen X women earn 82.4 cents during their young adulthood. PRB’s 2017 report found that every generation of young women following the Silent Generation saw an increase in incarceration rates. However, the incarceration rate fell to 69.7 per 100,000 women between 2019 and 2021, compared to 86 per 100,000 between 1999 and 2001 when Generation X women were young adults.

According to the PRB report, race, sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy have increased health and safety risk factors for young women. The homicide rate for millennial Black women is particularly harsh: There were 14 deaths per 100,000 women between 2019 and 2021, compared to nine deaths per 100,000 between 1999 and 2001 — an increase of nearly 60%. Suicide rates have declined among young white women, but have increased among young women of color, particularly American Indian and Alaska Native women (26.9 deaths by suicide per 100,000). According to a 2022 analysis from the federal government’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, bisexual women are nearly eight times more likely than straight women to be victims of a violent crime, while lesbian women are more than twice as likely. . Transgender women are three times more likely to experience violent crimes than their cisgender counterparts, the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law reports. Pregnant and postpartum women are at increased risk for homicide, and homicide is the leading cause of death in this group of women.

This is the first Gen Z to be included in PRB’s annual report, but a lot of the data – such as maternal mortality rates and homicide rates – were not available for inclusion. However, the report found that as Gen times more. They are also about 4% less likely to drop out of high school than when Millennials were teenagers, and their teen birth rate is one-third that of Millennials.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line 741-741.