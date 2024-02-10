Mill Creek walks away from “troubled” apartment project in Oakland

UDR has seized a 173-unit apartment building in downtown Oakland from development partner Mill Creek Residential, which walked away from a loss-making investment.

The Colorado-based real estate investment trust took control of The Residences of Lake Merritt at 1940 Webster Street after the Florida-based developer threw away its keys, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing a regulatory filing and earnings call.

While Mill Creek said on its website that it “sold” the two-year-old building last month, public documents filed by its former investor this month show the developer never made a dime.

Rather, UDR said it “took ownership” last month of the eight-story complex once known as Modera Lake Merritt, according to its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report.

“I think everyone is well aware of what happened in Northern California since pre-COVID, with rents still low and then in Downtown Oakland, probably the worst in that regard,” the UDR president said. In one of the submarkets, rents are still down more than 30 percent.” Joe Fisher told investors during a conference call on Wednesday.

“And so we took back the keys to that asset, because the developer did not want to continue to support the lack of cash flow.”

The Mill Creek exit cost the UDR $24.3 million, Fischer said. The property was appraised at $67 million, or $387,000 per unit.

According to the Chronicle, in early 2019, UDR formed a joint venture with Mill Creek to develop apartments at 1940 Webster, providing $45 million of equity.

Mill Creek, which built the project, took out two construction loans of $67 million and $40 million. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment rents at the newly rebranded Residences at Lake Merritt start at a respective $1,779, $2,175 and $2,880 per month.

UDR informed investors this month that “occupancy is currently below 90 percent.”

Fisher said on the earnings call that Mill Creek is giving up “two to three months” of rent to fill the building, which is now “the norm” in Oakland.

According to UDR, Mill Creek informed the REIT late last year that it “will not fund its portion of the capital call,” or will not provide the financing needed to support the project. The company agreed to convert its interest in the joint venture into UDR, the company said in its filing.

Fisher said “distressed” properties were impacted by upfront costs and delays, softening rents and a “historically high” amount of new housing on the market, in addition to high interest rates and a lack of available capital.

“These are the three main areas we’re trying to highlight as we go into these [deals],” Fischer said. “Clearly, any one of these factors would not be enough to jeopardize any of these deals. But when you get a few of them together, you get into a little more trouble, which is exactly what happened with Modera Lake Merritt.

Asked why UDR did not “simply try to sell” the project, Fischer said the plan was to “exhaust the concessions” and lease the property to get a “better price” for it in the future. Have to try.

The average rental rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland is 25 percent below its pre-pandemic peak, according to a Chronicle analysis of data provided by Apartment List.

Downtown Oakland, where offices have been hollowed out during the nationwide shift to remote work, has seen a rise in violent and property crime, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to dispatch more than 100 California Highway Patrol officers.

– Dana Bartholomew

