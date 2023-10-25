Military radar systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% until 2034: VisionGain

Visiongain Reports Limited

VisionGen has published a new report titled Military Radar System Market Report 2024-2034Forecast: by component type (active components, passive components), by range (short range radar, medium range radar, long range radar), by platform (land-based radar, airborne radar, naval radar, space-based radar) ), by technology (pulse-Doppler radar, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), continuous wave (CW) radar, passive radar, others), by frequency band (X-band radar, S-band radar, L-band radar, C )-band radar, Ku-band radar, others) and regional and leading national market analysis plus leading companies analysis and COVID-19 impact and recovery pattern analysis,

The global military radar systems market was valued at US$12.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Demand for long range monitoring and early warning systems

Long-range surveillance and early warning systems are vital to military defense strategies. Radar systems with extended detection range provide military forces with valuable time to respond to potential threats. For example, long-range radars are essential components of ballistic missile defense systems, enabling countries to detect and intercept incoming missiles. Nations invest significantly in radar technologies that are capable of covering vast areas, ensuring early detection and quick response to threats, thereby driving market growth.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Radar Systems market?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 brought unprecedented challenges to economies and industries around the world, and the military radar systems market was no exception. As governments around the world shifted their attention and resources toward responding to the health crisis and supporting affected populations, the defense sector experienced disruption, including radar system procurement. Lockdowns, supply chain disruptions and budget reallocations significantly impacted the production and acquisition of military radar systems.

One of the immediate impacts of COVID-19 was supply chain disruption. Many defense companies rely on a complex global supply chain, and the pandemic has disrupted the flow of critical components and materials. This caused delays in the production and delivery of radar systems, affecting ongoing contracts and new orders. Defense agencies and manufacturers faced these challenges by diversifying supply sources and increasing the flexibility of their supply chains.

Additionally, the economic damage caused by the pandemic has prompted governments to reconsider their defense budgets. Many countries faced increased health care and economic aid spending, leading to budget shortfalls in the defense sector. As a result, some planned radar system acquisitions and upgrades were postponed or reduced. This temporary reduction in defense spending had a significant impact on the growth rate of the radar systems market.

What are the current market drivers?

Increasing investment in national defense is driving market growth

In recent years, the level of investment devoted to national defense has increased significantly around the world. Governments and nations recognize the importance of protecting their territories and interests in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. As a result, there has been a significant increase in budget allocation towards enhancing defense capabilities. This increase in defense spending covers a wide range of sectors, with radar systems emerging as an important focus area. The increased investment in national defense is primarily driven by the need to modernize and upgrade defense infrastructure to counter emerging threats, which, in turn, has contributed to the growth of the military radar systems market.

Increasing procurement of advanced defense systems is driving market growth

The global defense landscape is undergoing change due to increasing procurement of advanced defense systems. Modern warfare demands sophisticated and technologically advanced solutions to deal with emerging threats including cyber attacks, drones and hypersonic missiles. As a result, defense agencies and armed forces across the world are intensifying their efforts to acquire state-of-the-art defense systems, including advanced radar technology.

The procurement of advanced radar systems is a strategic imperative for the military forces, as these systems provide critical capabilities such as long-range surveillance, target tracking and missile defence. The demand for advanced radar systems extends beyond traditional military applications and includes civilian and commercial applications such as air traffic control and weather monitoring. The growing need for advanced radar solutions is driving the military radar systems market, with manufacturers and suppliers constantly innovating to meet the growing requirements of defense agencies and civil aviation authorities.

Where are the market opportunities?

Growing security concerns along the border

In recent years, there have been significant changes in the global security landscape, with a significant increase in security concerns at national borders. This surge in border-related security issues has played a significant role in increasing the demand for military radar systems. Nations around the world are grappling with challenges such as illegal border crossing, smuggling and other illegal activities. To effectively counter these threats, governments and defense agencies are turning to advanced radar technologies.

Military radar systems have proven indispensable in enhancing border security. They provide real-time situational awareness, enabling early detection of unauthorized border crossers, low-flying aircraft, and even drones used for surveillance or smuggling. As a result, governments are investing heavily in radar systems that offer a comprehensive view of their borders, ensuring quick response to potential threats. This increased demand for border security solutions is a key factor fueling the growth of the military radar systems market.

Interoperability and network-centric warfare

The trend towards network-centric warfare, where various military assets are interconnected for seamless communication and cooperation, increases the demand for interoperable radar systems. Radar systems that can be integrated into a broader military network increase situational awareness and enable coordinated responses. For example, radar systems integrated with air defense networks can efficiently track and intercept hostile aircraft or missiles. Interoperability ensures that radar data can be shared and used across different military platforms, thereby enhancing the overall defense capabilities of a nation and boosting the global military radar systems market.

competitive landscape

The major players operating in the military radar system market are Aselsan, Bharat Electronics Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Denel SOC Limited, Elbit Systems Limited, Hensoldt AG, Israel Aerospace Industries Limited, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation. NEC Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group. These key players operating in this market have adopted various strategies including M&A, investment in R&D, collaboration, partnership, regional business expansion and new product launches.

recent developments

15 September 2023, Raytheon Technologies has won a $651 million contract to deliver SPY-6 radar systems to the US Navy.

01 September 2023, Lockheed Martin released the AN/SPY-7 radar system for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Aegis Ashore program.

August 15, 2023, Northrop Grumman awarded a $341 million contract to develop, test, and deliver a Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) in support of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Domain Awareness mission.

