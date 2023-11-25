The restaurant has 34 taps for customers. All customers 21 or older must use an electronic bracelet supplied by the restaurant, which helps staff track orders and select whatever beer they want. There is a two-pint or 32-ounce limit. Customers who exceed the limit may get more if restaurant staff determine they have not eaten over the limit, Kwok said.

For Stratford 8K restaurant worker Liliana Hernandez, self-service should cut down on a lot of the drama between servers and customers, and bartenders and servers, that is common at eateries. She’s already noticed a difference, she said.

“There’s less stuff being dropped, less orders being spoiled,” he said. “It’s a lot more quiet here. I think it’s great because it’s not being done buffet-style (as part of a restaurant). When you think of self-service, you think of buffet service.” Let’s think about it.”

Connecticut legalized self-pouring technology in 2021. Kwok liked the idea of ​​customers free-styling the mix of beers in a glass. Given that they are charged by the ounce, they can mix as much as they want, he said.

“They (customers) have a chance to try any of the craft beers, without paying for the full 16 ounces,” Kwok said. “I’ll try to rotate the beers every few weeks. That way they’ll have a chance to try new beers all the time.”

The 8 Thousands menu offers 24 types of pizzas cooked in cast iron skillets, 16 pizza toppings, and wings and French fries. Kwok plans to rotate as many different styles of beers as possible through 32 taps. Beer prices range from 40 to 50 cents an ounce.

The restaurant also has 18 televisions, he said, and not just the usual restaurant fare, including sports.

“We try to have some fun channels, some news, to make sure families are welcome to come here,” Kwok said.

Kwok is a Southern Connecticut restaurant entrepreneur. He started working in restaurants more than 20 years ago as an undergraduate at Sacred Heart University, where he earned a degree in marketing and joined the business in 2001. Since then, he has opened several restaurants, including Sweet Basil in Fairfield, Pink Sumo Sushi and Sake Café in Westport, and Eat Noodle, a ramen eatery in downtown Bridgeport.

He said he’s also considering opening other restaurants in Shelton and Fairfield, possibly a pizza place like 8 Thousand.

