Argentina’s President Javier Meili is an unusual politician. The former television personality is perhaps the only world leader in generations who would describe himself as a libertarian. He is certainly the first person to identify as an “anarcho-capitalist”. He has a fiery temper and is known to insult his opponents openly. He often engages in stunts such as dressing up as the superhero “General Ncap” or swinging a chain saw in public to show his commitment to reducing the size of government. His proposed policies and statements matched his bizarre behavior while running for President of Argentina. He proposed radical market-oriented reforms, the complete abolition of many large government agencies, and a complete separation from politics as usual.

Argentina’s President Javier Meili is an unusual politician. The former television personality is perhaps the only world leader in generations who would describe himself as a libertarian. He is certainly the first person to identify as an “anarcho-capitalist”. He has a fiery temper and is known to insult his opponents openly. He often engages in stunts such as dressing up as the superhero “General Ncap” or swinging a chain saw in public to show his commitment to reducing the size of government. His proposed policies and statements matched his bizarre behavior while running for President of Argentina. He proposed radical market-oriented reforms, the complete abolition of many large government agencies, and a complete separation from politics as usual.

Miley is a strange man, but Argentina is a country with strange problems. Ever since Miley won the election in November, the world has been holding its collective breath to see what this unique, quirky, extreme candidate would look like as president. Surprisingly, Miley’s first two months in office have been mostly sensible and promising. But behind the encouraging policy changes, there is still the potential for a troubling authoritarian turn.

No area better represents the cognitive dissonance that Miley induces than climate change. Miley campaigned as a complete climate change denier. He said that “Politicians who blame mankind for climate change are phonies” and called the idea of ​​climate change a “socialist hoax”. And yet as president, his top climate diplomat confirmed that Argentina would remain in the Paris climate accord. He even included a new cap-and-trade plan to limit carbon emissions in his omnibus reform bill. Observers could be forgiven for assuming that climate change has been dramatic for Miley, too. This is hardly the only issue where Miley’s rhetoric and her actions are strikingly different. So how should we evaluate Miley — by her bizarre campaign statements, or by her restrained actions once in office?

As you’d expect from a radical candidate, Miley has made a large number of policy changes since coming to power. Many of those changes are much-needed economic reforms. He has lifted import restrictions, eliminated many price controls, scrapped rent regulations, cut costly energy subsidies and adjusted the exchange rate.

Argentina’s economy has been plagued by over-regulation, barriers to trade, and poor management for decades. The country’s exchange rate is a sham, with the US dollar having a technically illegal but widely tolerated black market, where greenbacks are worth twice the official rate to pesos. The government regularly overspends and accumulates debt that it is unable to repay—Argentina has defaulted on its debt nine times, including three times in the last 20 years. And that spending is dominated not by smart investment, technology or infrastructure, but by wasteful subsidies and a huge public sector that employs one out of every three working Argentines.

The result is low economic growth, high inflation and economic instability. This grim reality shows how important market-oriented reforms are for Argentina’s economy, and some of them are already showing results. Housing availability in Buenos Aires has increased significantly and rent prices have dropped by 20 percent since Mayil lifted the capital’s strict rental regulations.

Miley has also shown promise on the foreign policy front. He has been a vocal, outspoken supporter of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. And he has promised to re-orient Argentina’s foreign policy away from dictatorships like Russia and China toward the United States and the democratic world, stating clearly, “Our geopolitical alignment is with the United States.” He has followed through on that promise by cutting ties with the BRICS bloc and also refusing to appoint ambassadors to the Latin American dictatorships Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba. An Argentina that stands firmly with the liberal democratic world and against authoritarianism would be a welcome sight.

And yet there are still reasons to be wary of Miley. His generally erratic behavior as a candidate does not inspire confidence that he will provide Argentina with stable governance. An ultraconservative, anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage politician who has been charged with reducing the state terrorism carried out by Argentina’s previous dictatorship is sure to raise eyebrows. Miley herself has taken a confused stance on abortion, claiming she is ‘not involved’ in her party’s effort to repeal legal abortion, despite publicly campaigning as an anti-abortion candidate. He has also appointed a politician with neo-Nazi ties to his cabinet. He is fond of culture wars where he blames feminism for Argentina’s economic problems. He makes bizarre ideological claims, such as conflating Keynesianism with fascism or saying that society as a whole “works better without the state”.

Beyond his unorthodox ideological stance, there are worrying signs that he may not be as committed to anti-establishment politics as he claims. He admires and likens himself to former US President Donald Trump, who attempted to overturn the 2020 election in the United States. And like Trump, he claimed fraud in the first round of the presidential election when he performed below expectations — without providing evidence to support his claim. When he won the presidency in the second round of voting, his claims of fraud disappeared.

Miley has also proposed a two-year emergency decree (which could be extended to four years), which would give him broader powers typically assigned to the legislature. Many of his economic reforms are being pushed through these emergency decree powers, and scholars in Argentina believe he is abusing those decrees in an unconstitutional, authoritarian manner.

Miley’s party does not control Argentina’s legislature, and his frequent use of emergency orders is a way to avoid requiring legislation he may not be able to pass. While presidents of all stripes have used emergency decrees in Argentina, Miley is taking the concept further than any recent president. If he gets his way, he could essentially act as both president and legislator for the duration of his presidential term. Despite his anti-authoritarian moves in foreign policy, Miley may be inclined to turn toward authoritarianism domestically like some of his predecessors.

The frustrating dichotomy of Miley’s administration extends beyond simple policy choices. Argentina is a country where politicians have messed up economic policy for decades. It regularly lurches from one crisis to the next, and its economy is in desperate need of reform from almost every imaginable angle. It takes courage to tell voters that your country’s entire economic structure is rotting and needs to be torn down, that drastic countermeasures are needed immediately, and that things will get worse for them before they get better. The desire to gloss over problems, propose band-aid solutions, and ignore difficult choices is usually overwhelming. But when the king has no clothes, someone needs to say something. Miley deserves credit for stating clearly that massive, painful reforms were needed and then immediately implementing those reforms. Beyond his specific policies, his apparent honesty is a breath of fresh air.

And yet the only politician with the courage to speak those hard truths honestly also speaks many other “hard truths” that are just as bad. He often spouts random nonsense and gives extremist ideological sermons. He is surrounded by dubious politicians. He is so eager to implement his agenda that he is attempting to bypass Argentina’s democratic checks and balances. Just as integrity is valuable beyond specific policy choices, his intransigent behavior and authoritarian leanings are harmful to Argentine politics. After decades of failed policies, Argentina’s economy desperately needs a dose of liberalism, but there’s a fine line between competent reform liberalism and culture-war crackpot liberalism.

Miley deserves measured praise for her reform efforts. But his other disturbing tendencies cannot be ignored. If he wants to establish Argentina as a liberal democratic partner of the West, he will have to abandon extremist rhetoric and stick to the difficult task of rebuilding Argentina’s economy.

Source: foreignpolicy.com