Miley’s Argentina win expected to put pressure on peso, Boya bonds

By Jorgelina do Rosario

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – A strong victory for Argentina’s far-right liberal Javier Meili in Argentina’s presidential election is likely to put pressure on the peso currency, although it may play better among bondholders, analysts said after the result.

The outside hard-liner, who has pledged to “burn down” the central bank and convert the economy to dollars, defeated Peronist economy chief Sergio Massa in Sunday’s vote, although he struck a measured tone in his first speech as president-elect. talked to.

The South American country’s markets are closed on Mondays due to local holidays, so there will be full trading only on Tuesdays. Sovereign bonds and some equities listed abroad will be traded, primarily in Europe and the United States.

“Bonds are going to react positively in the short term, but we expect pressure in the FX market due to uncertainty until December 10,” said Juan Manuel Pazos, chief economist at TPCG in Buenos Aires, referring to the date Miley takes office. ,

In her maiden speech, Miley promised quick reforms to fix the struggling economy. Inflation is at 143%, foreign exchange reserves are at risk and recession is looming. But he also showed restraint and thanked his mainstream conservative supporters Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich.

“The fact that Miley said he is willing to step up political support and also thanked both Macri and Bullrich is positive,” said Martin Castellano, head of LatAm research at the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

“This will help stabilize market sentiment over the next few days. It was a moderate speech, but without big definitions.”

Miley, a TV pundit turned MP with little political experience, rode a wave of voter anger and promised several times during the campaign an aggressive “chainsaw” plan to reduce state spending and the size of government.

Walter Stoeppelworth, chief strategist at financial firm Glattir, said Miley needed to stick to her guns, despite some real voter fears about the pain of austerity, despite two-fifths of the population already in poverty. Is.

“The determining factor is fiscal commitment. If Miley can convince the market that chainsaw (fiscal discipline) is the heart and soul of her presidency, bonds will rally,” he said. “If he moves towards FX integration that is also a positive thing. He cannot avoid it.”

After getting 30% of the votes in the first round of general voting last month, Miley will be delighted to get a better than expected 56% of the votes. But he still faces a divided Congress where his Liberty Advance bloc has only a small share of the seats.

“It will be necessary for the new administration to implement a full stabilization plan within the ‘honeymoon’, which may be shorter than usual given the delicate context and where broad political support will be required,” said independent economist Gustavo Ber.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario; additional reporting by Walter Bianchi, Jorge Ottola and Hernán Nessi; editing by Christopher Cushing)

