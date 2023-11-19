Miley performs strongly in Argentina’s presidential election

(Bloomberg) — Early signs show that Javier Meili performed strongly in Argentina’s presidential election, with the liberal candidate appearing to benefit from large turnout in key swing districts such as Cordoba.

Provisional and partial results began appearing on television networks and national media late Sunday night, painting a picture of Miley making significant gains in Córdoba and the city of Buenos Aires. The same sources put Sergio Massa ahead in Argentina’s largest district, Buenos Aires Province.

Although official, consolidated results are not due until 9 p.m. local time, results from individual ballots have begun to leak to journalists and on social media, with some TV anchors in Buenos Aires even saying Miley was leading. Are . As is customary in such runoffs, advisers and supporters of both candidates claimed that their leader won.

“Everything indicates that we won,” said Santiago Santuario, an adviser to Miley, citing campaign data that showed a wide margin for the opposition candidate in Córdoba and a very good poll in La Matanza, a traditional stronghold of the current Peronist coalition.

Outside the Massa headquarters in Buenos Aires, labor unions and activists set off fireworks and played drums. But the mood of the government press people and officials in the tent outside the bunker was calm and serious.

Most polls predicted Miley to be in the lead, with tight polling predicted.

–With assistance from Manuela Tobias and Ignacio Oliveira Doll.

(Updated with quote from Miley advisor in fourth paragraph. Massa’s first name has been corrected in an earlier version of the story.)

