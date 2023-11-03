Miley confirms dollarization is a non-negotiable 'state policy'

La Libertad Avanza presidential candidate Javier Miley says he will not back down from his two key policy proposals if elected president – ​​no matter what Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich think.

Miley, 53, said on Thursday that both his plan to convert the economy to the dollar and to close the central bank would be introduced if he wins the run-off against rival Sergio Massa on November 19. He announced that he would not negotiate with his new Juntos por el Cambio colleagues on key proposals.

As Miley was headed to Congress to formalize his candidacy, supporters said on television, “This is state policy.”

Answering questions, the libertarian dismissed rumors that Bullrich and Macri had groomed him by providing public support and supporting his candidacy in the second round of the elections.

Asked about PRO leaders’ opinions on the issues, Miley replied: “We have our differences, so the structures of our paths were different, that’s natural.”

He added: “He provided me unconditional support, obviously we don’t agree on everything, we agree up to 90 per cent, on some other points we don’t agree. For example, the abolition of the Central Bank.”

Earlier this week, experts expressed caution about Miley’s plans.

Economist Aldo Abram, executive director of the Libertad y Progreso think-tank, said in an interview that “there is an ongoing discussion in Javier Miley’s team on how to carry out dollarization because no one knows how it will reach the Central Bank. ”

He underlined that “Currently, the Central Bank is completely broken and they do not have their own foreign currency – which you need to convert into dollars overnight.”

The PRO’s apparent support of the ‘Hawk’ faction has caused unrest in libertarian ranks. On Thursday afternoon, outspoken economist Alberto Benegas Lynch warned: “I’m not saying it will happen, I’m just warning the usual suspects to ‘tame’ Xavier Miley to back off on his extravagant proposals.” Don’t have the absurd intention of doing what really inspired them and will get our country back on its feet.”

Since the October 22 election results, Miley has attempted to swing toward the center to win over voters who are undecided about her candidacy.

On Wednesday, Guillermo Franco, Miley’s potential interior minister if the candidate wins the election, acknowledged unrest in La Libertad Avanza over the deal with Macri and Bullrich.

He said some feared the move was an “operation” designed to damage Miley’s candidacy.

tiktok appeal

Responding to what Miley describes as rival Massa’s “campaign of fear”, the libertarian launched a new TikTok video this week outlining her policies. Notably, despite his promises to privatize the education and health care systems, the word “voucher” was nowhere to be found.

On education, Miley assured that, in his government, “public education will continue, but not along.” [union leader Roberto] In the meantime Barradale is taking your kids out of class for several days.

On healthcare, Miley promised that “public healthcare will continue but without [Covid-19] VIP vaccinations and waiting for hours” – a commitment towards more efficient and equitable management of health services.

As far as the economy is concerned, he proposed a reduction in the tax burden: “There will be no more high taxes to put money in your pocket. [Lomas de Zamora on-leave mayor Martín] Of Insoralde.”

On inflation, Miley said that under her government, “inflation will end and you will be able to afford trains and buses without anyone’s help.”

“With me the fall is over and we will be a force once again. Long live freedom, damn it!”, this is how Xavier Miley closed his renewed TikTok “manifesto”.

– times/na/perfil

