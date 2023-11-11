Milestones: Libby's Blue Island plant ships vegetables to troops

The pumpkin pie served worldwide to members of the U.S. military in the 2010s originated in the gourd fields around Morton, outside Peoria.

The worldwide shipment of Libby’s canned pumpkins was touted in a Veterans Day news release from Nestlé, the longtime canned food seller’s modern owners. But this was nothing new. Long before Libby’s moved operations downstate, the company processed and packed most of its canned vegetables from a state-of-the-art plant in bucolic Blue Island.

After decades of pioneering a process that preserved meat and made it safe to eat for months at a time, even in the summer, operators of Libby, McNeil & Libby Foods expanded into canned vegetables and fruits. were doing so, but that operation needed to be moved away from the large-scale slaughter of animals and the resulting incineration in the company’s mines at the Union Stockyards in Chicago.

To do this properly, they have to go to the lush acreage where their plant products were grown. According to Blue Island Historical Society historian Ken Jellema, it came down to two choices – Blue Island and Hammond, Indiana.

Jellema said, “Blue Island won because it had clean air and clean water, which Hammond was not able to supply them at the time.”

The former Libby, McNeil and Libby canning plant in Blue Island in a drone shot last winter. The building was added to this year’s Calumet Heritage Partnership Most Endangered list. (Calumet Heritage Partnership)

A location along the newly named Dixie Highway was also a good advantage, and the huge Libby, McNeil and Libby canning plant was built in 1918. It was a massive building that made a major impact on the area over the years.

“Practically everyone on the eastern side of Blue Island worked there at one time or another,” Jellema said.

Much of the area surrounding the plant was occupied by “truck farms”, agricultural operations that provided an abundant supply of vegetables to the insatiable canning machines along what is now Western Avenue.

Sending south suburban produce to troops in the final months of World War I and stocking grocery stores across the country for decades to come, the Blue Island plant was “a first-class, modern operation,” Jellema said. “This was one of the best plants Libby has ever had.”

There were spacious lawns, flower beds, bushes and trees surrounding a path in front of the building.

“Being a food grower, Libby wanted to make a good impression on anyone driving by, and being on Dixie Highway, there was a lot of traffic on that road,” Jellema said. “The building was beautifully looked after and made a good impression.”

Libby, McNeil and the Libby Canning Plant are shown in this undated postcard provided by the Calumet Heritage Partnership. (Calumet Heritage Partnership)

But change is the only constant. The grassy expanse was gradually converted into a parking lot. The Dixie Highway’s role as a major transportation route was superseded by the Interstate system. And the surrounding area also changed.

“The problem for Libby was that truck farm land was being used for other purposes, and they had to ship (crops) from very far away,” he said. “That would increase their costs and give them produce they didn’t want in terms of freshness as much as possible.”

Libby’s operations were moved out of Blue Island in the late 1960s, and the massive building was renovated as a business incubator, which hosted several startup companies during the 1990s.

That’s when Kevin Brown became acquainted with this huge building. One of those little startups was dog grooming, and when her parents would drop off the family dog, Malone, she and her sister would “run around and explore.”

“It was in better shape,” Brown said. “It was well maintained at the time, but it was still a place that was like the Wild West. “It was a fun place to visit when I was a kid about 30 years ago.”

An American flag is draped near a disappearing window at the former Libby, McNeil & Libby Canning Plant on Western Avenue in Blue Island, which opened in 1918 and produced locally grown products for shipment around the world, including to U.S. military personnel Was canned. (Calumet Heritage Partnership)

Now executive director of the Blue Island Historical Society and vice president of the Calumet Heritage Partnership, those memories likely played a role in the nomination of Libby’s building to the 2023 Calumet Heritage Area Most Dangerous list. It is Illinois’ only entry in the group that also includes Indiana sites North Gleason Park Community Building in Gary, LaCrosse High School in LaCrosse and the Marktown community in East Chicago.

The list was presented at the Calumet Heritage Conference at the Field Museum in Chicago late last month by Gwen Stryker, a board member of the partnership group. It is a follow-up to another list released by the group in 2020, though they hope it will become an annual spotlight on places at risk of disappearing from the region’s landscape.

It’s part of the group’s overall goal to designate the Calumet Region as a National Heritage Area, he said.

“This effort has been going on for more than 20 years – it takes time,” Stryker said. “In the meantime we are behaving as if we are already a heritage area and advocating for these sites, so as little resources as possible will be lost while we are in the process of getting this designation.

“All of these sites are part of the Calumet story – everything that has happened at these sites. Their importance and value changes over time, and the more we use them, the more value they acquire.

Jellema said that the business incubator was still in use in the early 2000s, although it was in its last stages. Brown last visited the inside of the building about 10 years ago, he said, “and even then, parts of the building were crumbling.”

The former Libby, McNeil and Libby Canning plant on Western Avenue in Blue Island last winter. It was built in 1918, and Libby’s canning operations ended in 1968. (Calumet Heritage Partnership)

The out-of-state owners accrued huge tax debts and eventually donated the building to a nonprofit group that has been at odds with the city over potential use, he said. Meanwhile, the huge building lies vacant.

“In my neighborhood, there’s an abandoned house and people drive by and don’t pay attention to what’s going on there,” Brown said. “It’s relatively on the outskirts of Blue Island – now you have to go out of your way to even see that building. It’s a breeding ground for strange things to happen. It has been disproved many times.”

That’s where the most endangered list can help, Stryker said.

“Some of these places are not on the routes most people typically travel,” he said. “Making people aware about these sites is the least we can do. Also, … maybe we can use some good resources, and maybe come up with some good results for these buildings.

Brown tries to be realistic when assessing the possibilities.

“To save the building, a portion of it will have to be demolished,” he said. “What is important for me is the mask. Architecturally, it’s important, and I think it can be saved.”

Plus, he said, if the 600,000-square-foot building is torn down, it may need its own landfill to dispose of the debris.

Employees of the pickle department of the Libby, McNeil and Libby canning plant in Blue Island pose for a 1935 photo. (Calumet Heritage Partnership)

When Jellema discussed the plant’s history in depth for his presentation at the Field Museum, he was amazed at the impact the facility had on him personally.

“When I was a kid in the ’50s, we bought Libby’s products,” he said. “As a kid, you don’t appreciate what goes into the stuff on the grocery store shelves, but almost certainly a lot of the stuff on our table came from a place that wasn’t where we lived. Was not very far from the place. ,

Those same south suburban crops were shipped for 50 years to countless families across the country and to military personnel fighting in two world wars, Korea and Vietnam.

Libby’s plant had international impact, Brown said, but saving it depended on local interest.

“It’s important to keep the fabric of our community together,” he said. “We have lost a lot of structures over the years, especially as it relates to our industrial history.

“It is one of the few major industrial buildings remaining.”

