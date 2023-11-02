Miles Morales’ bad final ‘Spider-Man 2’ suit is an Adidas ad

marvel’s spider man 2 insomniac

While most people love Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it appears to be universal ridicule For the final suit that Miles Morales wears in the game. Out of dozens of options, this is one of their “I Gotta Be Me” designs that isn’t exactly…very cool. From the suit to the sneakers to the open top mask, it looks like at least that’s what will happen potential After revealing a little identity, it has almost been a favorite project for fan artists trying to create a better project.

Well, as it turns out, the entire Ultimate Suit idea sounds like it was designed as an Adidas ad crossover. Yes, Adidas has plenty of Marvel merchandise, and other Miles merchandise before, but an ultimate suit dedicated to the brand? He’s…a little different.

By the way, if you’re an “ADIClub” member, which gets early access to exclusive gear, you can purchase the entire suit minus the mask at the Adidas store right now. In this case that suit is the $50 Compression Miles Shirt, $50 Legging Pants, and $230 Ultra 4D Mid Marvel Running Shoes, exactly what he wears in the game. Yes, I checked, these are indeed these shoes.

This is also in line with Insomniac designing additional suits for street performers and celebrities like Lando Norris and Rina Sawayama. But those are bonus suits, not the literal final suit that Miles gets in the game, which is supposed to be this big plot moment. And a suit on top of that, very, very bad. This seems like a really misleading place to get involved in a brand/develop collaboration.

I think most people will never realize this, and probably never even look at the shoes, considering how bad the rest of the suit is. It didn’t really seem necessary for Miles to get a “final task” suit anyway, since we’ve already designed his own unique suit with him several times, plus he even More His custom designed suit from the Spider-Verse movies. Anyway, it was an awkward moment that didn’t come out, and learning that it was part of some branding deal makes it even worse.

But you know, I’m willing to forgive that, well, the rest of the game is amazing and in the broader scope of it it doesn’t matter at all. Still, strange situation, and yet a mistake from Insomniac.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,