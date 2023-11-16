CDP’s Cities A List recognizes cities that have received the highest scores for their transparency and bold climate action.

Twenty-two cities in Europe have been recognized for their climate leadership in a major global ranking.

CDP, a non-profit charity that runs the world’s system for countries, companies and public authorities to disclose their environmental impact, has released its annual list of planet-friendly cities.

This year almost a fifth of European municipalities scored by CDP made it into the prestigious ‘A List’ – those taking the most ambitious climate action.

Nordic countries lead the way, accounting for more than half of continental Europe’s leading cities for 2023.

Here are all the cities that made the list.

What is the list of cities?

The ranking, launched in 2018, celebrates cities' achievements and commitment to the fight Climate change,

The ranking, launched in 2018, celebrates cities’ achievements and commitment to the fight Climate change,

The organization says, “Recent CDP data shows that 80 percent of cities globally are facing climate threats and 70 percent expect these threats to become more acute, so concrete climate action on their part is vital.” Is.”

In 2023, 119 cities across the world have been recognized climate leader, CDP says many have made the list before, “revealing that action to combat climate change is becoming mainstream for many urban areas of the world.”

List of large urban centers and small cities in Europe

In continental Europe, 112 cities Scored by CDP, with approximately 20 percent receiving an A rating. This puts Europe above the global average for urban climate leadership, which was 13 percent.

The number of European A list cities has increased slightly year-on-year, reaching more than 21 cities in 2022.

Nearly two-thirds of the 2023 inductees are returning to the A List for at least the second consecutive year.

Although both capital And the smaller cities included in this year’s list, 80 percent of Europe’s inclusions had fewer than one million inhabitants.

Maxfield Weiss, executive director of CDP Europe, calls it “heartening.”

,[It proves] “You don’t need huge financial resources to lead on environmental reporting and action,” he says.

The most environmentally active cities in the Nordic countries

Nordic cities are leading in environmental reporting and action, with 12 cities across Denmark, swedenNorway, Finland and Iceland were named on the A list for 2023.

This represents more than half of the total cities spaced across the continent.

swedish capital Stockholm is taking an important step towards more sustainable use of their resources by making it mandatory for households to sort and dispose of their food waste separately.

This waste can then be biologically treated and turned into biogas (a renewable fuel for buses, trucks and cars) as well as bio-fertilizer.

In denmarkAfter the storm caused major damage to built-up coastal areas, the small city of Helsingør is focusing its adaptation measures on preparing for rising sea levels.

Helsingør has drawn up a joint security plan with the nearby city of Hundredstad. denmarkThe overall objective is to protect the northern coast of the Philippines from long-term and intense erosion over the next 50 years.

What are Europe’s cities doing about climate change?

Elsewhere in Europe, paris Recognized for its efforts to organize its citizens.

Approximately 27,000 climate volunteers participate in information meetings and training sessions. They spread mitigation and adaptation awareness in their communities while promoting sustainable practices.

German The city of Münster is raising awareness of how climate change is affecting the lives of its citizens through the Climate Walk.

These city tours involve local people in the adaptation process and encourage them to take action in their everyday lives.

Saragossa city continues to face extreme heat spain Provides care to people experiencing the health consequences of climate change.

This includes improved preventive actions, warning and information systems, social care networks and a range of projects to address the health impacts of extreme temperatures, especially for the more vulnerable members of society.

Milan An energy retrofit scheme for municipal buildings has been launched in Italy, covering both residential and non-residential buildings.

The goal is to halve the city’s greenhouse gas emissions generated from heating in municipal buildings by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions generated from heating by 2040.

Where are Europe’s A list cities?

The full list of A ranked cities in Europe is: AthensBarcelona, ​​Copenhagen, Guimarães, Helsingør, Lund, Madrid, Malmö, Mannheim, Milan, Münster, Oslo, Paris, Reykjavik, Saragossa, Stockholm, Tampere, Trondheim, Turin, Turku, Uppsala and Vantaa City.

In the UK, which was classified separately from Europe, 26 cities made the A list.

These included major urban centers such as edinburghThe cities of Belfast, Birmingham and London, as well as smaller municipalities such as North Tyneside in Northern England and Perth and Kinross in Scotland.

