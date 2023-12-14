Mike Tyson's cannabis brand is booming and he's 'very grateful' for it

By Daniel Johnson

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand is performing the same way it did during his pay-per-view heavyweight boxing bouts, as it did before he bit off Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997. Fox News, Tyson appeared at CONBUD in Manhattan to promote his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0. Tyson, who has been open about how weed use has helped make him a more mellow person, spoke with Fox News “Thousands of people texted me, FaceTimed me, or Instagrammed me,” he told reporters at a meet-and-greet after the event. [message] They’re appreciative that I opened this business,” Tyson said.

“They’re on the verge of suicide – all those horrible things that happen to people on these habitual binges. Cocaine or one of those ego-boosting drugs. It makes me humble. It makes me very grateful that I am participating in the cannabis business.

Tyson launched a line of ear-shaped food items in 2022 in collaboration with the same man from whose ear he took a piece. Tyson was already selling his own food items in the shape of an ear with a piece missing, calling them Mike Bites. Tyson issued a statement nbc news, Saying, “From Mike Bites to Holly Ears, now cannabis fans around the world can experience the same health benefits that plant-based products have brought me,” he said, before adding it was “a privilege to reunite” with his former boxing rival .

Holyfield also released a statement, saying, “Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for each other. And that night changed both of our lives. At the time, we didn’t realize that Despite being powerful athletes, we were also in a lot of pain,” Holyfield said.

“Now, almost 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers.”

In 2021, Tyson launched his company in Colorado using Columbia Care, a dispensary operator that at the time ran 99 dispensaries in 16 states. However, according to Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilkes, Tyson isn’t the only name behind the product. Wilkes said cnbc, “He’s not just putting his name on a product. We won’t bring the product to market until Mike approves,” Wilkes explained. “Mike really gets to choose the varieties he likes, ‘Sour Diesel’ and ‘The Toad’ are some of his favorite strains.”

Since its launch, Tyson’s profits have increased steadily market Watch. Tyson estimates his farm brings in about $500,000 a month, of which he says he spends about $40,000 on good greens himself. In addition to his collaborations with Holyfield, Tyson has also been featured in the WWE Hall of Fame and limousine-riding, jet-flying, wearing crocodile shoes, kiss-stealing, son-of-a-gun, Ric Flair action. Chad Bronstein, CEO of Carma Holdings, the parent company of Tyson’s cannabis brand, told Fox News He came up with the idea of ​​Tyson contacting Flair, saying, “I called Mike and said, Hey, Ric Flair is my neighbor. What if we left a line with Rick called “Ric Flair Drip”? And I went to Rick and I said, Rick, I’m going to start a cannabis line with you. And he goes, the cannabis line? I said, trust me. It will work, it will work well. And Rick has told you, he’s very educated in this area and, you know, the brand is really booming.

