Mike Pompeo: 'Ukraine's future is very bright'

Two weeks into his new position on the board of directors of mobile operator Kyivstar, Mike Pompeo has said Ukraine’s future is extremely bright.

Former US Secretary of State told Kyiv post In an interview, he said that one of his main tasks in his new role is to convince foreign investors that the country is a safe place despite the many challenges it faces.

“Investors invest for the future and Ukraine’s future is extremely bright and I hope and pray that we get there soon,” he said.

Pompeo said there was still much work to be done in the areas of “property rights, rule of law, transparency, predictability and rule of law”, but he was confident that Ukraine would be able to “deliver all the things that investors are looking for.” needs.” ,

He added: “And when that happens, what can you see from this war What is remarkable about the Ukrainian people – they are smart, they are innovative, they work hard and when they are focused on a mission, they are people of amazing skills and entrepreneurship.

“We have seen this in this war. I think investors will see that too, not just American, but I’m sure European and Middle Eastern investors will also see that there’s a real opportunity there.”

But as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues, Pompeo warned: “It is clearly the case that Ukraine must continue to make progress and ultimately defeat Vladimir Putin’s aggression before it can seriously Can start.”

Pompeo’s appointment as an independent non-executive director to Kyivstar’s seven-member supervisory board was announced shortly after a tumultuous period for the company, during which concerns were raised over its possible nationalization.

On October 6, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the seizure of all “corporate rights” of Kyivstar in connection with sanctions imposed on three Russian oligarchs, meaning the government will seize 99 percent of the telecommunications company’s authorized capital. Will take control.

The court later amended the ruling, claiming that only 47.8 percent of Kyivstar’s “corporate rights” were subject to government seizure, which were the shares of the oligarchs controlled through LetterOne, a Luxembourg-based investment fund established by the three sanctioned oligarchs. Corresponds to the number of.

One of those oligarchs is Lviv-born Russian-Israeli citizen Mikhail Fridman, who also founded Alfa-Bank. As of 2022, Fridman was on the supervisory board of Netherlands-based telecom company VEON, which owns Kyivstar.

“We saw the risk that someone could decide to nationalize Kyivstar,” Pompeo said. “This would be a huge mistake for the Ukrainian people.

,[Investors] will see that if their capital cannot be protected and do not have basic property rights, rule of law, predictability and transparency – then this pricing will matter a lot for how quickly Ukraine recovers after its victory against Vladimir Putin. Can rebuild. ,

Source: www.kyivpost.com