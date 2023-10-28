Mike Pence suspends his 2024 presidential campaign

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.

Mr. Pence, speaking at the Republican Jewish convention in Las Vegas, declared with a heavy heart: “I can’t ignore it.”

“But the Bible tells us there is a time for every purpose under heaven,” he said, adding that after months of traveling around the country, “it has become clear to me that this is not my time.” He said the suspension became effective from Saturday.

Mr Pence, who previously served as Donald Trump’s vice president, has been critical of his former boss since the events of January 6. The announcement of his campaign suspension also appeared to be a dig at the former President.

“I’m leaving this campaign but I promise you: I will never stop fighting for conservative values ​​and I will never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the country. So help me, God,” Mr. Pence said.

The former veep has often positioned himself as a traditional conservative in the 2024 race. As a born-again Christian, Mr. Pence has long made clear that he is anti-abortion and has frequently attempted to pass legislation to reduce the amount of money Planned Parenthood can provide.

During his campaign, he made several controversial headlines, including after the mother of a transgender child confronted him about his anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

Signs of the lack of success of his campaign have been clear for some time. Mr Trump has a huge lead in the crowded GOP field, and Mr Pence has barely been able to attract more than 10 percent in the polls. According to , he got 3.8 percent voting on Saturday. five thirty eightVoting average of.

A strategist told Independent He believes Mr Pence’s campaign more closely resembles the 2008 or 2012 elections rather than the 2024 campaign.

He has also been called a “traitor” at several of his own campaign events, referring to his decision to certify the 2020 election results for Joe Biden rather than listen to Mr. Trump’s requests, which may have put Mr. Trump over him. There is a sign of giving priority.

Despite Mr. Pence dropping out of the race, the Republican field is filled with contenders: former President Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Source: au.news.yahoo.com