Mike Pence drops out of 2024 presidential race

Former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Saturday as his campaign lacked money and the Republican Party was moving in a different direction than the longtime Indiana conservative.

He made the announcement during the annual Republican Jewish Coalition conference.

Pence had struggled to win support in a crowded primary featuring former President Donald Trump. On January 6, 2021, Pence began drawing a clear line between himself and Trump on the campaign trail, after breaking with his former running mate over certifying the 2020 election results.

“When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he promised to govern as a conservative, and we worked together to make that happen,” he said at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in September. “But it’s important for Republicans to know that he and his imitators in this Republican primary make no such promises today.”

Pence broke with Trump and those he called “copycats in this Republican primary” on issues such as abortion, support for Ukraine, and the national debt. Pence called for federal abortion legislation to establish a 15-week minimum national standard, increase military support to Ukraine, and reform Social Security to reduce the national debt.

But his position and experience did not attract GOP voters to his side, with rank-and-file members of the pro-Trump party attacking Pence after he certified the 2020 election results.

The lack of widespread support means fundraising struggles plagued Pence’s campaign, with its latest campaign finance filing showing $600,000 in debt and only $1.2 million cash on hand. After struggling to meet donor limits for the first two Republican primary debates but making the stage, the campaign was unable to garner the 70,000 individual donors needed for the third.

Pence himself frequently acknowledged the changing Republican Party, telling NBC News in September that “the positions I take as a traditional conservative are increasingly out of step with the rest of the field” and he criticized the party in debates over its future. Seen engaged.

“This is really a debate about whether or not the Republican Party is going to continue to push for the common-sense conservative agenda that has defined our movement over the last 50 years, or whether or not we’re going to do that, we But whether you pay attention or not, the siren song of populism is regardless of conservative principles,” he said.

Pence focused his campaign on Iowa, where the campaign says he is halfway through his promise to visit all 99 counties.

He announced his candidacy in Ankeny, Iowa on June 7 and has since visited the state ten times before caucus for more than 40 events – primarily small-scale town halls and meet-and-greets.

Pence spent time reintroducing himself at every campaign stop despite his widespread name recognition, saying, “I’m well known, but I’m not well known.”

Before serving as Trump’s vice president, Pence spent one term as governor of Indiana and represented his hometown district in Congress for 12 years.

