House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Tuesday that the notion of separation of church and state is a “misnomer” and that the nation needs a “vibrant expression of everyone’s faith.”

Johnson made the comments in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” when asked about it by host Andrew Ross Sorkin. Image of MLA praying On the House floor earlier this year.

Johnson said, “When the Founders established this system, they wanted a vibrant expression of the faith on the public stage because they believed that a general moral consensus and virtue was essential.” “Separation of church and state is a misnomer, people get it wrong.”

“Of course, it comes from a phrase that was in a letter written by Jefferson, it’s not in the Constitution,” he added. “And what he was explaining was that he didn’t want the government to encroach on the church – it’s not that he didn’t want the tenets of the faith to influence our public life. It is quite the opposite.”

Johnson, a religious conservative, was elected speaker last month, and his efforts to oppose abortion and gay rights have raised concerns among Democrats. He held a Bible on the floor of the House before taking his oath of office and said the times were “very clear that God is the one who lifts up those in power… each one of you, all of us. “

“Somebody asked me in the media today, ‘People are curious what Mike Johnson thinks about any issue?’” Johnson recalled on Fox News that weekend. “I said, ‘Okay, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.’”

On Tuesday, Johnson said he believed the Founders “knew” that religion would be “vital to preserving our system” of democracy.

“So I think we need more of that,” he said. “Not the establishment of a national religion, but what we need is a vibrant expression of everyone’s faith because it is part of who we are as a nation.” An important part.”

