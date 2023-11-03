Mike Johnson rejects trend of House speakers owning high-dollar properties: 'Man of the people'

The financial portfolio of newly elected GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson marks a stark difference from his predecessors, who owned millions of dollars in assets and actively traded stocks.

According to Johnson’s most recent annual financial disclosure report, filed in August, he owns no stocks and reported only liabilities — a home mortgage of up to $500,000 in 2013, a personal loan of up to $50,000 from 2016 and a home equity line of credit. In 2019 they secured up to $50,000.

However, Johnson’s disclosures were scrutinized and a reporter raised questions about the new president’s financial health.

Jordan Leibowitz, an ethics expert, was recently quoted as saying that Johnson’s disclosure was “weird” and could make him “ready to buy influence”, while Brett Kappel, a government ethics expert at Harmon Curran, Said, “It was very unusual for a member to have to disclose at least one bank account.”

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., delivers remarks after being elected the new House Speaker on Oct. 25, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But Johnson’s financial situation appears to closely mirror that of a large portion of Americans, according to Federal Reserve survey data. Survey data from 2019 concluded that the average account balance for American households is $5,300, and 2020 data showed that only 64% of Americans had enough money readily available to pay for a $400 emergency.

Johnson’s close ally, R-Fla. “For years, we have heard appeals and demands from members of Congress to look more like the people they represent,” Rep. Kat Cammack told Fox News Digital. “Today, we have a speaker who is not independently wealthy, who does not own stocks or trade stocks and, per House financial reporting disclosure rules, is required to disclose his federal employee retirement fund. is not needed.

He further said, “Under the leadership of Speaker Johnson it has now become clear that the people’s House is run only by the people’s man.” “I find it extremely hypocritical that the Democrats and leftist media are upset about Speaker Johnson when their own former Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a millionaire.”

A spokesperson for Johnson, R-La., shared social media posts from other GOP lawmakers defending Johnson in response to the Daily Beast article.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. As Republican lawmakers defended Johnson after he came under criticism for his financial situation. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“So, to be fair, he’s like a lot of Americans right now while raising a big family? What a monster,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, wrote.

“The Daily Beast is angry that [Speaker Johnson] Being corrupt does not make one rich or corrupt. He does not have shady business deals. He does not trade stocks as a Congressman. And cry, I guess?” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s disclosure is a far cry from disclosures filed by recent House speakers.

For example, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reported in his 2022 disclosure that he owned up to $800,000 in various assets, including market-traded mutual funds. He also reported liabilities of up to $350,000, including a mortgage and student loans for one of his children.

Americans rallied behind House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday after a report revealed flaws in his personal finances and shone a harsh light on the possibility that he will continue living paycheck-to-paycheck. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

McCarthy’s predecessor, Representative Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reported in her most recent annual report that she owned millions of dollars in assets, including various personal stocks. For example, she owns $1 million or more in Google, Amazon, American Express, Apple, Comcast, Microsoft, Netflix, Salesforce, and the Walt Disney Company.

Pelosi, whose net worth is estimated at more than $100 million, according to Open Secrets, also reported financial transactions worth several million dollars, activity that led Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to bar so-called elected leaders from owning Started. Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, which would bar members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.

“For too long, politicians in Washington have taken advantage of the economic system for which they write the rules, and made profits for themselves at the expense of the American people,” Hawley said in January.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is worth more than $100 million and actively trades stocks. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

He said, “As members of Congress, both senators and representatives are tasked with monitoring the same companies in which they invest, yet they constantly buy and sell stocks, and repeatedly outperform the market. Let’s perform.” “The solution is clear. We must immediately and permanently ban all members of Congress from stock trading.”

According to Open Secrets, former Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who served as House Speaker between October 2015 and January 2019, had an estimated net worth of $7.3 million as of 2017. His 2017 disclosure revealed that he had millions in financial assets, including real estate, mineral rights, mutual funds, and individual stocks in companies such as Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, and Wells Fargo.

Open Secrets data shows that former Representative John Boehner, R-Ohio, who was House Speaker between January 2011 and October 2015, had an estimated net worth of $3.4 million as of 2015. Boehner reported owning hundreds of thousands of dollars in individual stocks in 2014.

