Mike Coyne announced as Vice President of Finance and Administration

By Sophie Lang, Assistant News Editor

On Friday, President Bob Iuliano sent an email to the campus community announcing that Mike Coyne will be Gettysburg College’s new vice president of finance and administration. Coyne has been serving as interim chief financial officer since June this year.

Iuliano said, “During his tenure, [Coyne] He has helped lead the College through this moment of change with vision, integrity, and kindness, and he has quickly become a trusted voice on the President’s Council, within the Finance and Administration Division, and throughout the campus community.

Coyne is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and Penn State University and spent time at Deloitte & Touche in Baltimore, where he managed audits for commercial enterprises, colleges, and state and local governments.

Prior to his time at Gettysburg College, Coyne was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Susquehanna University for twenty years, overseeing the finance, business and human resources offices; Facilities Management and General Services; Incident, Risk and Crisis Management; Student Service Center; and operation of restaurants and bookstores.

Coyne was also Assistant Treasurer and Comptroller at Elizabethtown College, where he was primarily responsible for annual budgets and multiyear forecasting, accounting operations, cash management, accounts payable and student billing, bond financing and loan financing and leasing.

Iuliano said Coyne “is widely respected in higher education for his wise financial leadership, innovative thinking and collaborative approach. He was selected as a member of an evaluation team for the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) for four separate institutions, and for the Pennsylvania Department of Education for an institution petitioning for university status. Worked in the same capacity. Additionally, Mike is a member of the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) and the Eastern Association of College and University Business Officers (EACUBO).

In closing, Iuliano asked the Gettysburg community to join him in congratulating Coyne on his official position at the college.

