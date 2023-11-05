'Mika' becomes the world's first AI human-like robot CEO

Fox Business’ Lauren Simonetti reports on one company’s unique artificial intelligence strategy where they appointed a robot as their CEO.

While many workers are worried that AI will replace their jobs, one company announced it is hiring the first humanoid robot CEO.

Mika is a research project between Hanson Robotics and Polish rum company Diktador, which customized the CEO to represent the company and its unique values.

Dictador recently announced its newly appointed Mika, the world’s first artificial intelligence-powered robot CEO. Mika is the ‘official face’ of Dictador, a leading rum and spirits manufacturer. (Dictador/Fox News)

“With advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, I can operate on data faster and accurately,” Micah said in a video from the Dictador company.

However, FOX Business reporter Lauren Simonetti said there is a “significant delay” in the time it takes for Mika to process and respond to your question.

David Hanson, CEO of Hanson Robotics, who was instrumental in hiring Mika at Dictador, stressed the importance of “humanizing” artificial intelligence.

,I feel very strongly that we need to teach AI to care about people so that AI is really safe, really good. I think humanizing it is a very important direction to take,” Hanson told “Mornings with Maria” earlier in the week.

Simonetti took to the streets of New York City to find out Americans’ opinions on Robot Boss.

One person said they would “absolutely” treat it with compassion, another said humans should “be nice to all things that think.”

One person had a different opinion, arguing that “robots don’t need respect” because they are “just machines”.

Most people agreed that AI will likely continue to take jobs from humans.

Some said they would refuse to work for robots.

In 2016, Hanson Robotics unveiled Mika’s sister Sophia, who once said that she would “destroy humans.”

Earlier this week, President Biden issued an executive order requiring companies to share national security risks with the government and protect Americans from the potential risks of AI.

