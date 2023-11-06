MIH Consortium Unveils Innovative Urban Mobility Solutions at Japan Mobility Show – Cleantechnica

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica by email. Or follow us on Google News!

MIH Consortium unveiled Projects X and Y – innovative concept urban mobility solutions for people movement and cargo handling – at the Japan Mobility Show.

These projects address the changing urban transportation landscape by expanding options for car-sharing, ride-hailing, food delivery, and freight transportation.

The MIH Consortium is a global alliance of companies working together to develop open-source electric vehicle (EV) components and software. The consortium is led by Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer.

“Our vision goes beyond getting from point A to B. We are dedicated to providing a seamless, convenient and sustainable urban experience. Our initiative, particularly in assisting B2B customers transition from gasoline to electric vehicles, exemplifies our commitment to operational efficiency and value creation,” said Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Consortium, during the press presentation of their booth. And emphasized its mission of creating sustainable mobility. Solutions for cities.

Project Recognizing the growing preference for vehicle access over ownership among the younger generation, Project

The Project It includes a swappable battery system, combining a fixed battery setup with the convenience of battery swapping to reduce range anxiety, with Gogoro being one of the partner battery-swapping providers.

The car offers support for autonomous driving, allowing customization from Level 2 to Level 4, making it suitable for services such as robotaxi and automated delivery, as well as use in autonomous fleets.

Furthermore, it features efficient sliding doors designed for rapid entry and exit of passengers as well as streamlined cargo loading and unloading. Its compact design allows parking of two vehicles in the same parking space, optimizing parking capacity for fleet operators. Finally, the car’s durable interiors are fitted with materials that are easy to clean and resistant to wear and dirt, reducing maintenance efforts.

The MIH consortium is dedicated to advancing the design and technology of Project X. An important collaboration has been established with Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), focusing on In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and Electrical/Electronic Architecture (EEA).

Leveraging its expertise in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), FII has become a Tier 1 supplier in the EV component market. Spanning three key automotive areas – smart driving, smart cabin and smart connectivity – FII provides comprehensive product solutions. As the automotive industry moves toward centralized vehicle design and streamlined components, FII provides consulting services to empower carmakers to innovate and compete effectively.

Beyond passenger mobility, the MIH consortium is addressing freight transportation needs with Project Y.

This comprehensive solution includes electric trucks and vans, advanced fleet and energy management software, energy infrastructure consulting and a carbon tracking platform. Project Y not only improves transportation efficiency, but also demonstrates the alliance’s commitment to helping logistics providers achieve carbon reduction targets and promote green transportation.

The MIH Consortium aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs and make them more affordable and accessible to everyone. The consortium’s open-source approach allows companies of all sizes to participate in the development of EV technology, which can help reduce costs and bring new products to market more quickly.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Would you like to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Passion Daily!

I don’t like paywalls. You don’t like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at Cleantechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always hard to decide what we should keep there. In theory, your most unique and best content goes behind a paywall. But at that time very few people read it!! Therefore, we have decided to eliminate paywalls altogether at CleanTechnica. But…

Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please contribute something monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish up to 15 cleantech stories a day!

Thank you!

Community Solar Benefits and Development

Advertisement

CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. View our policy here.

Source: cleantechnica.com