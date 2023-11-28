The European Commission is seeking to toughen penalties for people smugglers as the bloc struggles to reduce the number of migrants lured by smugglers’ networks.

In the first ten months of 2023, the European Union saw Approximately 331,000 irregular border crossings, with the Central Mediterranean route responsible for the majority of incidents. These figures represent the highest level for that period since 2015 and have led to calls for Member States to tighten the common migration policy.

As part of its response, the European Commission unveiled two draft laws on Tuesday that toughen penalties for the crime of human trafficking and expand the role of Europol, the bloc’s law enforcement agency.

Under a new directive updating the 2002 framework, the EU Executive has proposed a broader definition of the smuggling crime, which now includes advertising on websites and social media designed to entice people to come to Europe. Are. The definition also includes instances where there is a “high likelihood” of causing harm to the asylum seeker, even if this is done without obtaining any financial benefit.

The Directive introduces a series of aggravating circumstances, such as the use of violence and the trafficking of unaccompanied minors, which lead to increased imprisonment for those found guilty of trafficking. The maximum penalty for the death of a migrant is 15 years in prison – up from 8 years under current law.

However, state actors will be excluded from impunity, even if they are sometimes behind irregular migration, as was the case during the 2021 border crisis orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Recently, Finland is charged Russia accused of provoking an increase in migration flows.

Humanitarian organizations that conduct search and rescue operations, which are Italy is charged To act as a “pull factor”, but which Germany defends as performing a moral duty, he will be protected from criminal charges.

Another novelty lies in the principle of jurisdiction, which the Directive extends to crimes committed in international waters. Incidents involving migrant ships regularly occur in high waters in the Mediterranean Sea, such as this year’s shipwreck near Messenia, Greece, in which more than 500 people are presumed dead. This leaves a legal void when it comes to determining which country deserves prosecution.

“We need a little change,” European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday. “Not just going after street-level criminals, but also going after higher-level targets and going after the criminal networks themselves.”

Traffickers make between €5 and €6 billion in global profits each year, he said, “money that comes from desperate people and blackmailed families.”

Johansson said 90% of irregular border crossings observed this year were “facilitated” by networks of smugglers, who “often” have an organized criminal group behind them. The commissioner warned that smugglers are becoming “increasingly sophisticated, increasingly professional and increasingly international”, as well as increasingly violent against migrants and border guards.

“Criminal groups pose a threat to us, to our society, which amounts to a terrorist threat,” he said.

In addition to the directive, the Commission unveiled a draft regulation that would enable Europol to deploy its forces and experts inside non-EU countries, provided that a working agreement is signed with the host country.

The presentation of the two draft laws coincided with the launch of the “Global Coalition to Combat Migrant Smuggling” in Brussels, which gathered representatives from 57 countries. The coalition is a “call to action” to move away from a nation-based perspective and turn the fight against migrant trafficking into a truly international effort, Johansson said.

“These actions allow us to keep our focus where it should be: punishing smugglers – never punishing migrants,” he said.

Two pieces of legislation introduced on Tuesday still need to be negotiated between the European Parliament and member states. Due to the timing of the announcement, negotiations on this mandate are not expected to conclude and will have to wait until after the June elections to reach the finish line.

