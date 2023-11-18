Midland and Rio Tinto resume drilling with expansion of Santos nickel-copper zone, Tete Nord project

Midland Exploration Inc.

figure 1

MD-Rio Tinto Tete Nord Location

Figure 2

Tete Nord Project – Santos Location

Figure 3

Santos Ni-Q Zone; DDH MDLD0018

picture 4

Santo Ni-Q Zone; DDH MDLD0018

Figure 5

Santos Ni-Q Zone; DDH MDLD0015

Figure 6

Santos new drilling targets

Figure 7

palmeras new drilling target

figure 8

Santos South new drilling target

Montreal, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) Pleased to report that following permit approval, drilling has resumed with the new Santos nickel-copper expansion (“Ni-ku”) Search located on the Tete Nord property. The property is currently wholly owned by Midland, but is subject to an option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.“RTEC”) since December 2021 and is located near the city of La Tuque, Quebec (See press release by Midland dated December 2, 2021),

This new drilling program targeting the Santos Zone consists of four (4) drill holes totaling 1,150 meters and is primarily designed to test new conductors identified at depth on the Santos Zone following downhole and ground-based electromagnetic surveys. Is designed for.

The Santos Ni-Cu zone was discovered in early 2023 following drill testing of an electromagnetic VTEM anomaly. Discovery hole (MDLD0015) intersected multiple layers with Ni-Cu mineralization within the altered gabbro horizon, ranging from 14 m to 80 m downhole depth. From 20.11 to 22.79 metres, the drill hole intersected 1.10% Ni and 0.71% Cu over 2.68 metres. Further down, from 33.02 to 43.39 metres, over 10.37 meters of 0.45% Ni and 0.18% Cu graded mineral interval (View press release by Midland, April 27, 2023,

A second shallow hole was drilled in July 2023 in the Santos area, approximately 50 meters west of the discovery hole. After passing through 11.66 m of overburden, drill hole MDLD0018 intersected a mineralized zone grading 0.33% Ni and 0.12% Cu over 39.73 m, from 11.66 to 51.39 m downhole depth. (See press release by Midland dated 12 October 2023). The interval displays impressive magmatic breccias with decimeter-scale semi-giant sulfide zones, indicative of a dynamic magmatic system in Santos. Two drill holes, MDLD0015 and MDLD0018, began directly in the mineralized zone; The total thickness of this zone has not yet been determined and the zone is open in all directions.

A similar target, Santos, is 770 meters to the south. The Santos South target consists of a micro-airborne EM located in the same folded structure as the Santos event. A total of 300 meters of drill holes will be drilled to test this target.

Additional targets were also selected for the second phase of drill testing (5-7 drill holes) in the Bonhomme and Katwe-East areas in early 2024.

Regionally, the new Santos Ni-Cu zone is conformably located along a N-S-trending structure, approximately 8 kilometers north of the former Lac Edouard Ni-Cu mine.

About Tete Nord Ni-Q Property

The Tete Nord property covers mafic and ultramafic rocks of the La Bostonnais complex, north of La Tuque, which hosts the former Lac Edouard mine, which historically produced 50,000 tonnes of ore grading 1.50% Ni and 0.50% Cu Was.Source: SIGEOM NTS Sheet 31P09,

The property hosts some mineral events, including the Savane Show, located approximately 25 kilometers south of the former Lac Edouard mine. This Ni-Cu demonstration was discovered by prospecting in 1995 when historical values ​​of 1.80% Ni and 0.20% Cu were obtained from samples collected in pyroxenite. Another sample taken from subcropping boulders about 250 meters north of Savannah yielded grades of 1.98% Ni and 0.46% Cu (Source: SIGEOM NTS Sheet 31P07; gm55352,

Cautionary Statement:

Note that grab sample grades may not be representative of mineralized areas.

The actual thickness of the reported intervals cannot be determined from currently available information; Thus the intervals are reported in core length.

The mineralization occurring at the former Lac Edouard mine is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization that may be found on the Tete Nord property held by Midland in partnership with RTEC.

quality control

Drill core samples were sent to ALS Thunder Bay for preparation and ALS Vancouver for analysis. Samples were prepared by the RIORCK package, where the entire sample is crushed to finer than 70% using a Boyd crusher-splitter combination, then 1 kg of material is ground to finer than 85% by passing through a 75 micron sieve. Is. This method involves washing the sample intermittently on both the crusher and pulverizer. Samples were analyzed for a full element suite by lithium borate fusion (ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81), four acid digestion (ME-4ACD81), S and C by induction furnace (ME-IR08) and Au-Pt-Pd. I went. An ultralow detection 30g fire assay (PGM-MS23L). The MDLD0018 batch of 59 samples included 3 CRMs, 2 blanks, and 2 core duplicates for a QC entry rate of 13%. The certified reference materials were the in-house standards TAM26 and TAM28, all independently produced and independently certified, and a commercial standard OREAS 86. The ALS included laboratory QC of a series of blank and CRM materials, and 7 RTX samples were analyzed twice as pulp duplicates. ,

About Midland

Midland has targeted Quebec’s outstanding mineral potential to discover new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is represented by RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd., Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Development Corp., SOQEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc. We are proud to rely on reputable partners like… , Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, Cosmos Exploration Limited and Abecourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in relation to newly acquired assets. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build out Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and VP Exploration Mario Masson prepared this press release and verified the Tete Nord project data as Midland’s Qualified Person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please visit Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.midlan D explore.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports, including annual reports, or in the filings Midland makes from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

The photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dd58f66-52ae-497a-a1a9-ab87b1525a54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a66b2daa-5890-4f2e-a8eb-7be1488e0ed7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cfd025a-b333-47ce-a397-341ebc030470

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b4968db-c649-4860-b502-d28ccc19c8b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ceaaa5e-ed04-470b-9c2d-64ff9f9661d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1094da44-555e-4f73-86df-e7f7d9c46767

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a003464c-a020-4781-bb85-d455bfbcd59d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89148779-2c9d-4f29-b5a6-c5ccd015fb22

Source