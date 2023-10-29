Middle East markets slow reaction as Israel launches ground war in Gaza

(Bloomberg) — Middle Eastern markets showed no signs of panic at the open on Sunday as trading resumed a day after Israel launched a ground offensive on Gaza.

Israel’s TA-35 stock index rose 1.6% as of 12:10 p.m. in Tel Aviv, on track for its first gain in three trading days. The index is down about 11% since Israel declared war on October 7 following the Hamas incursion. Moves on other major equity exchanges in the region were mostly slower, with the Tadawul All Share Index in Riyadh falling as much as 0.5% before paring losses. , The EGX30 gauge in Cairo was slightly up. The sector led the decline, with Kuwait shares falling more than 2%.

With widespread fears of a ground attack on Gaza for several days, investors have looked for signs that the conflict could escalate, for example by deepening hostilities with other regional powers and involving Iran and possibly other countries, including the US. From. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates condemned the intensified ground operations over the weekend as Israel warned it was the start of a longer war.

Gavecal’s Tom Holland and Yanmei Xie said in a note to clients on Sunday that “the near-term likelihood of a surge severe enough to destabilize global financial markets — sending oil above $100 a barrel and a flight to safety Triggering big flight – less remains.”

“It is unlikely that the fighting between Israel and Hamas will escalate into a broader Middle Eastern war,” the analysts wrote. “All other players in the region have clear incentives to avoid broader conflict. This also includes Hezbollah, which, although it has fired missiles into Israeli-controlled territory, has so far largely followed, albeit informally, established rules aimed at limiting bloodshed.

The country’s currency, the shekel, will not trade again until Monday. It gained momentum on Friday for the first time in 15 days, ending its longest losing streak since 1984.

