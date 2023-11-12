Middle East Conflict: Are Markets Really Overpowered by Fear?

Clocks showing the time in different cities of the world are pictured on the stock exchange in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. Reuters/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo Get licensing rights

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) – World markets were jolted after a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Oil’s surge has reversed, with global stocks now broadly flat and bets on a humanitarian crisis escalating into a broader regional conflict. Has faded. ,

Israel agreed on Thursday to halt operations in northern Gaza for four hours a day, according to the US White House, but risks remain and from heavy trading in a range of asset classes from weapons stockpiles to specialized Middle East debt insurance. Turns out the markets haven’t moved on fear. As yet.

As investors debate different scenarios, here are some assets that are giving warning signals and that could see massive fluctuations ahead.

1/ Options are open

Oil prices are lower than they were before October 7. Derivatives markets tell a different story.

Bets on a rise in oil prices are at their highest since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, CME options market volatility data showed.

Overall average daily volume in energy options on the CME exchange is the highest since an all-time record in 2018.

“The attacks and rising tensions in the Middle East did not have the impact on oil prices that many investors, including us, had expected,” said Sandrine Perret, Unigestion multi-asset portfolio manager.

“The market is telling you it’s more concerned about the next $10 rise in oil and the next $50 rise in gold than it is about the future,” said Derek Samman, head of commodities, options and international markets at CME. “The next drop is $10 or $50.” ,

Gold has fallen more than $50 an ounce after reaching $2,000 last week.

Shekel, gold, oil reaction to war

2/ Dangers of loan

Signs so far that the conflict has been contained have helped relations between Israel and neighbors Jordan and Egypt recover from the post-attack downturn.

Israel credit default swaps (CDS) – which traders use to insure their risk in the country – express more pessimism. The price of these illiquid instruments typically matches the price a country would pay to insure against default in the event of a downgrade to a junk credit rating.

Israel’s AA-rating is six notches above CDS pricing.

“Are we out of the woods in terms of the risk of a tail event? I would say no,” said Jeff Grills, head of emerging markets debt at Aegon Asset Management.

reuters graphics

3/ Defense Stock

A gauge of defense stocks compiled by index provider MarketVector (.MVDEF) is 8% higher in the four weeks since the conflict began.

reuters graphics

This is a sector that, like gold, may well fall out of favor if Middle East hostilities end, but global stocks have outperformed since China increased military pressure on Taiwan in May. Because of this, it is being seen as a long-term winner.

“We would be willing to tolerate some volatility,” said Mikhail Zverev, portfolio manager at Amati Global Investors, whose fund has about 13% in defense and security stocks and said he supports innovative companies in this industry for the long term. “Planning to do.”

“Defense spending will have to increase,” said Ron Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard Asset Management. “It’s hard for me to see anything but a positive revenue trajectory for these (defense) companies.”

reuters graphics

4/ Safest currency?

The safe haven Swiss franc has been the best performing major currency against the dollar since October 7. It is close to eight-year highs against the euro and so another asset class is attracting questions about how it will perform if Middle East tensions are resolved.

Bidding in its favor: Switzerland’s central bank is selling foreign exchange reserves to shrink its huge balance sheet.

“The Swiss franc is very expensive from a long-term perspective,” said Francesca Fornasari, head of currencies at Insight Investment. “In the short term, the safe-haven bid and balance sheet deleveraging is a big support.”

If the war escalates, Fornasari said, the performance of the euro against the dollar is worth watching.

“The flight to safety bid helps the dollar and you have the fact that the euro zone is an energy importing region.”

reuters graphics

5/ Euro Credit

The resilience of corporate bonds, already tested by aggressive rate hikes and slowing growth, could be further challenged if oil rises again – especially in Europe dependent on energy imports.

“US credit should prove more resilient over EU credit in a more pronounced war scenario,” said Alyssa Belgesem, senior credit strategist at Generali Investments.

The perceived riskiness of European junk debt is reflected in the demand by extra income yield investors to lend to the weakest borrowers on risk-free assets (.MERHE00), which often track Brent crude.

reuters graphics

Reporting by Naomi Rovnik and Mark Jones; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and David Evans

