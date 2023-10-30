Middle East, Asia stocks fall due to central bank meetings

by wayne cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Monday as Israel’s crackdown on Gaza raised fears of a wider conflict ahead of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Japan that could see policy tightening. Is.

Earnings season also continues with Apple, Airbnb, McDonald’s, Moderna and Eli Lilly & Co. among many reporting this week. The results so far have been disappointing, sending the S&P 500 back into correction territory at 4,117.

BofA analysts said, “Price action is bad as SPX could not defend the key 4,200 level; the risk is that it is heading towards the 200-week moving average of 3,941 before a trading rally.”

After Friday’s sharp decline early Monday, S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% to 4,152, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.5%.

Risk appetite was tempered by Israeli pressure to besiege Gaza’s main city in the self-declared “second phase” of a three-week war against Iran-backed Hamas militants.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%, having hit a one-year low last week.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.0% amid speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may change its yield curve control (YCC) policy after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

Many analysts expect the central bank to raise its inflation forecast to 2.0%, but it is uncertain whether it will eventually drop the YCC due to market pressure on bonds.

“Continued uncertainty about the wages outlook coupled with tensions in global bond markets could prompt the BOJ to exercise caution, making our view that the YCC would be relegated to a very close call,” Barclays analysts said. “

“The BOJ could still choose to revise policy down, but on a less large scale, perhaps by raising the 10-year yield ceiling, as it did in July.”

Abandoning the YCC altogether would likely send Japanese bond yields rising and add pressure to global markets already hit by a severe selloff in US Treasuries.

Fed all done?

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was 4.87% on Monday, rising 30 basis points so far this month and hitting a 16-year peak of 5.021%.

Sentiment will be tested on Monday when the Treasury announces its refund plans, with the potential for further increases. NatWest Markets expects $885 billion of marketable borrowings in the fourth quarter and $700 billion in the next quarter.

A sharp rise in the market’s borrowing costs has convinced analysts that the Federal Reserve will pat itself on the back at its policy meeting this week, with a 97% chance of futures rates remaining at 5.25-5.5%.

The market also forecasts an easing of 165 basis points for 2024, which will start from the middle of the year.

“The Fed appears to have settled on the view that the recent tightening of financial conditions due to lower long-term interest rates makes another hike unnecessary,” said Goldman Sachs analysts, who raised estimates. Estimated that the increase in yield was equal to 100 basis points. Rate points increase.

“The story so far of the year has been that the economic rebound has not prevented progress in labor market rebalancing and fighting inflation,” he said. “We expect this to continue in the coming months.”

Jobs data due on Friday showed that US payrolls still rose by a solid 188,000 in October, following September’s blockbuster gains, but annual growth in average earnings was still seen slowing to 4.0% from 4.2%. Is.

The Bank of England is also expected to remain on hold this week, with the market pricing in a near 70% chance it will tighten completely.

Strangely, the rise in US yields hasn’t been any help to the dollar recently.

“Similarly, a slide in global equity markets and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Hamas-Israel conflict have not done much to lift the dollar against risk-sensitive currencies,” Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note.

“This reinforces our understanding that the relatively optimistic assessment of the outlook in the US has so far been largely missed in the dollar.”

The dollar was steady at 106.580 against a basket of currencies, having bounced between 105.350 and 106.890 last week. It strengthened the yen to touch 149.77, but remained below last week’s top of 150.78.

The euro languished at $1.0563, almost unchanged so far this month. [FRX/]

In commodity markets, gold was steady at $2,003 an ounce. [GOL/]

Oil prices edged lower as concerns about demand outweighed risks to Middle East supply, at least for the time being. [O/R]

Brent fell 96 cents to $89.52 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell $1.00 to $84.54 a barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com