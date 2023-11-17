Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Middle East and Africa Alternative Lending Markets Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on alternative lending market size, by end user, by finance model, by payment instrument, by loan type and Demographics – Q2 2023 Update” has been added to the report. researchandmarkets.com gift.

The alternative lending market in the MENA region is projected to grow by 44.0% on an annual basis to reach US$5.0 billion in 2023.

The medium to long-term growth story for alternative credit in the Middle East and Africa remains strong. The adoption of alternative lending is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 24.8% during 2023-2027. The alternative credit market in the region is expected to grow from US$3.5 billion in 2022 to US$12.2 billion by 2027.

The fintech market is growing rapidly in the Middle East. Factors including favorable regulatory environment, increasing internet penetration and tech-savvy population are driving the adoption of digital lending platforms across the region. This trend is projected to continue in 2023, as inflationary pressures result in more consumers and businesses looking for credit solutions.

To take advantage of the growing credit demand, the companies are expected to form strategic alliances to launch new and innovative alternative loan products in the Middle East market. Saudi Arabia and the Emirates are two of the Middle Eastern countries that are expected to lead industry growth going forward. Overall, the market is set to register accelerated growth over the next five years.

Companies form strategic alliance to launch and scale digital lending services in the Middle East

Strategic collaboration is one of the key strategies chosen by players in the alternative lending industry to penetrate the growing market and introduce new and innovative products in the sector. In the Middle East, similar trends are emerging as the market is set to register accelerated growth.

In February 2023, Amkan Finance and IBM announced the launch of a new digital lending solution targeted at small businesses in Saudi Arabia. Through the collaboration, IBM will enable Emkan Finance to provide financial support to SME decision making engine to provide loan services to businesses.

Mastercard, in collaboration with Egypt-based Egabi, is also seeking to expand access to digital lending services in the Middle East. The partnership, announced in May 2023, will see

Mastercard is expanding Agabee’s digital lending capabilities. This collaboration will also enable more businesses to enter the digital lending market. This will enable consumers to benefit from BNPL services, while SMEs will get access to microfinance solutions. Going forward, the publisher hopes to see more such strategic collaborations in the alternative lending industry. These collaborations will drive innovation and competitive landscape in the Middle Eastern market in the short to medium term perspective.

BNPL is driving consumer demand for short-term loans in low credit access areas

A large portion of the population in the Middle East region is still deprived of access to traditional financial institutions. With easy financing options, made available at zero interest, alternative loan solutions such as buy now, pay later products have gained wide traction among consumers. In the Middle East, only 8% of the population had access to credit, according to a report by PPRO, a fintech firm that offers digital payments infrastructure to businesses. As inflation continues to impact the disposable income of such consumers, more people are expected to turn to alternative credit providers for their daily expenses and purchases. As a result, low credit access will be one of the biggest growth drivers for the alternative lending market in the Middle East over the next three to four years.

Companies are raising funding from venture capital and private equity players to accelerate growth

To meet the demand for loans among consumers and drive accelerated growth, companies operating in the sector are turning to venture capital and private equity players to raise funding rounds in the emirate.

In February 2023, Helo, a digital mortgage service provider in the UAE, announced that the firm had raised seven figures in its seed funding round, which was led by Vathek PropTech Venture and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. With real estate prices rising rapidly in the Middle East market, Helo is well positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for home mortgages in the UAE.

Irad, an alternative lender in Saudi Arabia, announced that the company has raised US$2.4 million in a pre-seed funding round. The company plans to use the capital investment to enhance its platform and expand its presence in the Middle East region. The Shariah-compliant platform provides alternative financing solutions and actionable insights for businesses to grow faster.

Other companies such as buy now, pay later providers are also raising funding from venture capital and private equity players in the Middle East. Tabi and Cashew are among the companies that have raised funding rounds in the sector in 2023. As the market evolves and becomes more mature over the next five years, the publisher expects more venture capital and private equity funding to enter the fintech segment. , including alternative credit markets in the Middle East.

