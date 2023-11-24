Middle-age spread in your 40s: How do you lose weight?

And don’t set your target too high; losing 5 per cent to 10 per cent of your body weight is realistic for middle-agers with no existing health conditions, said Dr Lam. This means if you weigh 82kg, aiming to shed 4kg to 8kg is a good start.

“However, there might be some who need more than 10 per cent weight loss to address obesity-related conditions,” said Dr Lam. “To achieve that, diet and exercise alone may not be sufficient and other treatment modalities like medications or even weight-loss surgery may need to be considered.”

Diet-wise, avoid snacking on high fat foods but include more wholegrains, fruits and vegetables. As for your protein intake, eat a mix of lean and plant-based protein (but not plant-based meat alternatives). Choose foods and beverages with little or no added sugar. When in doubt, plan your meals using the My Healthy Plate concept, said Alefia.

“I think we have to accept the fact that muscle mass loss and fat buildup tend to happen as we age,” said Dr Ng. But if efforts through exercise and diet prove ineffective, it may be time see your doctor, physical therapist or dietician for further advice, he said. “Various factors, including insufficient protein intake, improper exercise techniques and the presence of other illnesses, can sometimes hinder weight loss and muscle development.”