Midas List Europe 2023 Investors: Back to Basics

In a year when exit markets remained closed and more companies struggled to raise financing at inflated valuations, top European VCs – including both incumbents and newcomers to Midas List Europe – managed to stay at the top of their game . The beginning of 2022 marked the end of an extraordinary time for the VC ecosystem, characterized by several years of strong growth and lofty valuations in the technology sector. A sea change was caused by the less predictable economic and geopolitical environment, which led to a decline in valuations, a significant slowdown in venture capital deployment in startups and an increase in down and insider-led rounds. This uncertainty continues throughout 2023, leading to very few high-profile exits for VCs.

Navigating market cycles is par for the course for many of those included on this year’s Midas List Europe. These investors have a talent for finding value both inside and outside the mainstream – many of these VCs earned their spots on this year’s list due to early investments in tried-and-true sectors within venture-backed frameworks: payments, Peer-to-peer e-commerce platforms and fintech. The important thing is that these dealmakers are ahead by giving returns even amidst the ongoing stagnation in the IPO market.

Below is our list of European Midas Trendsetters for 2023, whose early funding in some of the best startups in Europe and around the world helped them earn a place on the 2023 Midas List Europe.

Midas List Europe Trendsetter 2023 TruBridge Capital Partners

Philip Botteri, Excel Partners (London) (#3)

Philippe Bottieri returns to Midas List Europe on the strength of his investments in Chainalysis, CrowdStrike and Snik. He joined Accel a decade ago as a partner focusing on cloud and security companies. Before working in Accel’s London office, Bottari was at Bessemer Venture Partners in the US, where he helped build the firm’s cloud practice.

They also have a history of making strong picks in a number of sectors – they invested in long-distance ridesharing service BlaBlaCar, which connects people willing to split the cost of traveling to cities across Europe that are not connected to a public transport network. Are. In fintech, he led investments in digital payment tools provider Melio, which was recently rumored to be in talks to be acquired by Bill Holdings at a valuation of about $2 billion, as well as payroll software provider Payfit.

Relevant Investments:

· SNIC (Cyber ​​Security)

· Melio (Fintech)

· Payfit (Fintech)

Luciana Lixandru, Sequoia (#10)

Luciana Lixandru joined Sequoia in 2020 as the prestigious firm’s first partner in Europe. Since then, she has come to lead European operations for Sequoia’s seed-stage accelerator program, Arc, which has funded more than 40 companies since its launch in March 2022.

One of his biggest wins, during his tenure at Accel, was a $20 million seed investment in UiPath, which went public in 2021. He also made an early bet on Vinted, which is contributing to a peer-to-peer clothing and home goods marketplace. for sustainability in fashion which last raised money in 2021 at a pre-money valuation of €3.5 billion.

Recently, the Financial Times reported that the company is exploring a €200 million share sale in the secondary market as the sustainable fashion trend continues.

Prior to Sequoia, Lixandru spent time in investment teams at Accel, Morgan Stanley

M / s

and summit partners.

Relevant Investments:

– Deliveroo (delivery services)

– Miro (Productivity)

– UiPath (Productivity)

Michael Kotting, Northzone Ventures (#14)

Amsterdam-based Michael Kotting first came to Midas List Europe six years ago. Having walked the well-worn path from founder to VC early on, he has personally delivered four times returns for Northzone with a profit of $1.5 billion on his investment in German HR software firm Personio.

In his previous role at Accel, Kotting invested in Fiverr, a Tel Aviv-based peer-to-peer creative services marketplace that went public in 2019 and saw its shares climb 90% in its first day of trading, a stellar performance for it. There was an exit. Early supporters.

Originally from the Netherlands, Kotting spent the early years of his career at BCG. He then founded Digital Jones, an artificial intelligence company in the Bay Area, which he sold to Shopping.com in 2003.

Relevant Investments:

Fiverr (e-commerce)

· Personio (HR Software)

Vinted (e-commerce)

Rahul Mehta, DST Global (#16)

Rahul Mehta co-founded DST Global with a group of prominent investors and has made half a dozen appearances on the Midas List. During this time, he has written the initial checks for at least eight companies whose valuations have reached $10+ billion. His biggest exits include DoorDash, one of the biggest venture capital success stories of the last decade, for which he led three consecutive funding rounds leading up to its 2021 IPO.

He had invested in Robinhood even before day-trading became popular in the country due to the pandemic, leading to huge gains when the company went public in 2021. And he backed Cars24, an online used car marketplace, considered one of the biggest players. In the used car market in India.

Mehta was also an early backer of StockX, a peer-to-peer sneaker and apparel marketplace that has transformed the high-end sneaker market and has been rumored to be pursuing an IPO in recent years.

Relevant Investments:

· DoorDash (delivery services)

Flexport (Logistics)

Gojek (on-demand services)

Carlos Eduardo Espinal, Seedcamp (#18)

Carlos Eduardo Espinal is Managing Partner at Seedcamp, a firm that focuses on identifying and supporting the world’s most promising seed-stage founders across industries and across Europe. Since 2010, he has helped lead the firm’s investments in more than 450 startups.

One of the biggest bets they made was in Revolut, which is arguably one of the biggest names in fintech worldwide and certainly one of the biggest startups in Europe. Although the company has not yet reached the public markets, it is rumored to be close to clearing a major hurdle – obtaining a coveted UK banking license.

Espinal has also been involved in Seedcamp’s investments in London-based fintech Curve, which combines multiple cards and accounts into one app, as well as British-Estonian company Monese which provides mobile accounts and money transfer services as an alternative to traditional Does it. Bank.

Espinal and Seedcamp co-founder Reshma Sohoni (who was also a regular on Midas List Europe until relocating to the US) was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by the UK government in 2021 for her contributions to the British tech entrepreneurship ecosystem Was.

Relevant Investments:

· Plio (Fintech)

· Revolut (Fintech)

· UiPath (Productivity)

Sonali D Raikar, Excel (#20)

Accel Partner Sonali D Raikar, long considered the “queen” of European VC, joined Accel in 2008 with a focus on early-stage consumer, software and financial services businesses. While his biggest win is his investment in Spotify in early 2011, De Riker has stayed at the top of his game and landed on the Midas List Europe again with his investments in companies like Calastone, Monzo and GoCardless.

In a recent interview celebrating Accel’s 40th anniversary, De Ryker spoke about Accel’s investment in Monzo, a digital-only banking platform based in the UK. He co-led a $134 million investment round in 2018. Fast forward to 2022, and Monzo announces a massive $500. The company was valued at $4.5 billion in a Series H funding round.

Relevant Investments:

· Monzo (Fintech)

GoCardless (Fintech)

· Calastone (Fintech)

Johann Brenner, Creandum (#21)

Johan Brenner is a general partner at Stockholm-based Crendum. Since 2010, he has focused on investing in SaaS and consumer markets, but he is particularly passionate about fintech. He led the company’s investment in homegrown company Klarna, one of the biggest global names in fintech over the past few years, which was once Europe’s most valuable private tech company.

Brenner has a long list of notable investments and exits in European fintech, including iZettle, which was acquired by PayPal.

PYPL

For more than $2 billion in 2018. Recent investments include Pleo and Zopa, a Copenhagen-based expense management platform that was founded in 2005 as the world’s first peer-to-peer lending platform and received a UK banking license in 2020.

Another experienced investor on this year’s Midas List in Europe, Brenner founded and sold his first company in the late 1990s. Before joining Crendum in 2010, he got his start in venture capital at Benchmark.

Relevant Investments:

· Klarna (fintech)

Trade Republic (Fintech)

· Zopa (Fintech)