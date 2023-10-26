Mid-career professionals, beware. You are most exposed to AI



The continued growth of generic AI has the potential to transform the way operational activities are accomplished in the workplace. However, some fields and careers are more vulnerable than others, and a new report sheds light on the biggest targets.

Indeed, the Hiring Lab has published its AI at Work report, which uses data from its prior reports and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to highlight groups and industries that are more vulnerable to AI-led change than others. Are.

Exposure to generative AI is labeled as “high” in the report if generative AI is “good” or “excellent” in demonstrating 80% or more of the skills in the area.

Exposure is “medium” when the generator AI is “good” or “excellent” at performing between 50% and 80% of the skills, and “low” when the generator AI is “good” or “excellent” at less than half of the skills. may also perform less” manner.

Studies show that the younger generation faces the least risk. Only 5.6% of workers between the ages of 16 and 24 have the highest potential risk for generative AI, while 38.4% of workers in that age group have the lowest potential risk.

These younger employees are more likely to be vulnerable to underperformance because of their roles, the report said. Many professionals in this age group work in roles that do not require advanced skills or rely on skills that can be learned quickly.

For example, the report notes that 16.3% of workers in this younger age group work in food preparation or service jobs, areas where generative AI assistance would not be very beneficial or valuable.

However, as these professionals grow up, they move into positions and acquire skills where generative AI can excel.

For example, management positions are typically offered after a person has gained several years of experience in a field or role, with one in eight workers between the ages of 25 and 54 working in management. .

The report notes that Management II is an area where generic AI excels, with the technology able to perform 67.9% of the skills required in a “good” or “excellent” manner.

Older professionals often choose to further their education, making them eligible for roles that involve exposure to AI, such as “business and finance” and “math and computers”.

As a result, risk to AI is highest among mid-career professionals aged 25 to 54, with 13.4% of professionals in that age group likely at high AI risk, 58.4% at moderate risk, and 28.2% at low risk. Has been classified as. -Exposure persons.

The over 55 age group claims the same protections as the youngest age group of working professionals. Many roles that older workers perform, such as driving, cleaning and sanitation, rely on hands-on or social interaction, which are tasks that generative AI cannot perform well.

Only 11.5% of employees in this latter category are highly exposed to generic AI, 59.4% have moderate risk, and 29.1% have low risk.

