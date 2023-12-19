Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Microtome Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product (Microtome Instruments, Accessories), by Technology (fully Automated, Manual), by Region and Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2030” report has been added researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global microtome market size is expected to reach US$233.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Growing awareness about early diagnosis of chronic diseases and increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic tools are some of the major factors. Run the market.

According to Laboratory Economics estimates in 2012, more than US$20 billion was spent on laboratory mergers between 1996 and 2011. In 2011, approximately US$3.5 billion was spent on laboratory mergers. Growing aging population across the globe, increasing expenditure on healthcare, and increasing awareness of patients about early disease diagnosis are some of the key factors expected to drive the tissue diagnostics market. This, in turn, is likely to increase demand for tissue cutting equipment. However, reimbursement cuts and hospital consolidation are some of the factors that are expected to hinder growth.

Although the US ranks first in per capita health care spending, spending on diagnostic laboratories is quite low compared to other health care aspects. Furthermore, the overall growth in the clinical laboratory market is majorly dependent on demographic factors, technological, medical and scientific advancements and disease burden specific to that region. Compared to developing economies, developed economies like the US, Germany, Japan, Canada and France have huge R&D budgets, higher technological advancements and greater awareness about various health aspects. It is likely to have majority stake in these sectors.

Growing number of histopathology laboratories, high growth potential of anatomical pathology laboratories in emerging economies and growing awareness of digital pathological systems are some of the key features that may provide new opportunities to players. The adoption rate of histology tools is expected to accelerate significantly due to the increasing use of technologically advanced biomarkers in the diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer and other infectious diseases.

Highlights of Microtome Market Report

The global microtome market size was projected to be USD 142.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Microtome devices segment emerges as largest product segment in 2022

Microtome accessories such as blades, blade holders and clamps are projected to see the fastest growth over the next eight years

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness attractive growth in the next decade. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period

Some of the major players are Diapath SPA; Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH; Sakura Fintech Europe BV; MEDIT GmbH; Sly Medical GmbH; Bokeler equipment; Nanolytic; SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd; AGD Biomedical; Allation; Amos Scientific Pvt. Ltd; thermo fisher scientific

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 106 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $142.4 million Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $233 million compound annual growth rate 6.4% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. market Outlook

2.2. segment outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Microtome Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. core market approach

3.1.2. Related/Supporting Market Approach

3.2. Entry and Growth Potential Mapping

3.3. market dynamics

3.4. Microtome Market Analysis Tool

Chapter 4. Microtome Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1. Microtome Market: Highlights

4.2. Microtome Market: Movement and Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030

4.3. microtome instrument

4.3.2. rotary microtome

4.3.3. vibrating microtome

4.3.4. other microtomes

4.4. stuff

Chapter 5. Microtome Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1. Microtome Market: Highlights

5.2. Microtome Market: Movement and Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030

5.3. fully automated

5.4. semi-automatic

5.5. manual

Chapter 6. Microtome Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

diapath

leica biosystems nussloch

Sakura Fintech Europe

meditate

sly therapy

boeckeler equipment

nanolytic

SM Scientific Instruments

AGD Biomedical

Alltion

amos scientist

thermo fisher scientific

