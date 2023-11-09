MicroStrategy's stock is up 250% this year. Michael Saylor says Bitcoin allows his company to compete with giants like the Magnificent 7 for investor attention.

MicroStrategy stock is up about 246% in 2023, and jumped more than 6% on Thursday.

Founder Michael Saylor explained how Bitcoin has helped the company’s stock compete with Big Tech giants.

He said that the spot Bitcoin ETF and the 2024 halving event will drive up the price of the token.

Bitcoin-bull founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, credits the world’s largest cryptocurrency for allowing his software firm to compete with Apple, Microsoft and the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks.

MicroStrategy shares are up 246% in 2023, and were trading up 6% on Thursday at about $492 per share.

Similarly, Bitcoin – of which MicroStrategy has billions of dollars worth in its coffers – hit a new high for the year above $37,200 on Thursday, and is up 122% year-to-date.

For Saylor, the dual headwinds of government-induced inflation and technology-driven deflation have made it difficult to see sustained, significant growth for companies other than the Magnificent Seven.

“If you’re a high street company, you’re forced to fight for your survival with one hand tied behind your back. If you want to keep up with the Magnificent Seven you have to grow your revenue and Saylor did this. “Cash flow is growing 20% ​​per year or even faster,” he said in a Fox Business interview earlier in the week. “There are seven companies that all generate shareholder returns. There are 7,000 companies that cannot survive. What we did in August of 2020 was that there is no way we are going to overtake Google and Microsoft and Apple Computer as a mid-sized software company.”

Saylor explained that his company began looking for “high-growth digital monopolies” to invest in and decided that Bitcoin was the most promising asset.

“We realized that Bitcoin was like a high-tech major digital network that was growing 40% or 50% a year, and so we bought it,” he said. “It’s growing at 40% to 50% a year, and now we’re using our balance sheet to grow the company.”

In Sellar’s view, Bitcoin has a bullish upside potential in 2023, but could rise even higher once regulators approve Bitcoin spot ETF products from financial companies. Bloomberg Intelligence strategists estimate a 90% chance of approval by January 2024.

,[Bitcoin’s] Supply and demand are in balance right now, but after the April cut, supply halves,” Sellar said. “And once spot ETFs come online, demand will at least double. So the only thing that’s going to adjust there to clear the market is the price.”

Other players in the digital asset sector have predicted that Bitcoin could rise above $100,000 as a result of the halving. Each of the last three halving events for Bitcoin saw new record-highs over the next 12 months.

“The next 12 months look very auspicious for the asset class,” Saylor said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com