MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Michael Saylor, is someone who always takes every opportunity to praise the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Once again, he did not disappoint, as BTC was the center of attention in his latest media appearance.

Bitcoin going to $1 million

In an interview with CNBC, Michael Saylor said that if Bitcoin does not go to “zero”, it could go to $1 million. He said the “big question” regarding BTC’s potential was whether the digital asset was legitimate or not. According to him, if Bitcoin is a “legitimate institutional asset,” then everyone is “under-allocated” to it.

His comments about Bitcoin possibly reaching $1 million appear to stem from his belief that Bitcoin is still untapped as an asset, as he expects many institutional players to get involved in the crypto token. He explained how 99.9% of the world’s capital is currently tied up in bonds, real estate, stocks and other global assets such as precious metals. However, hopefully this will change soon.

He believes this change will come from education about digital assets. From this, Saylor says that more and more people will realize that they should allocate more of their capital to digital assets. Interestingly, he dubbed BTC the “digital transformation of capital,” pointing to its disruptive nature.

These institutional players may allocate more of their capital to BTC as early as 2024. New regulations from the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) recently opened the door for companies to include cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Thus, we may see other tech companies adopting MicroStrategy’s “Bitcoin strategy.”

BTC heading into 2024

Saylor also discussed several macro factors that he sees as bullish for Bitcoin in the new year. These factors include the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, easing of monetary policies, and widespread BTC adoption in countries suffering from inflation.

He also mentioned the BTC halving event, which he believes is also bullish for the Bitcoin ecosystem. All of these factors create a “confluence of very rapid milestones” that Saylor projects will be happening over the next six months.

Saylor will undoubtedly be fulfilled when his company’s Bitcoin strategy comes to fruition as MicroStrategy is currently profitable with its Bitcoin acquisition. The company’s shares are also flying high as it recently hit a 2-year high, partly thanks to its BTC exposure.

At the time of writing, BTC is currently trading at around $43,000, up more than 4% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

