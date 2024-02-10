According to the latest SEC filing, Director Jarrod Patton sold 2,900 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) on Feb 9, 2024. In the last year, insiders have sold a total of 6,900 shares and bought none of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and develop mobile apps.

The history of insider transactions for MicroStrategy Inc. shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider purchases and 41 insider sales in the last year.

MicroStrategy Inc. director Jarrod Patton sold 2,900 shares.

On the date of Insider’s most recent transaction, MicroStrategy Inc. shares were trading at $566.15, giving the company a market cap of $10.902 billion.

The stock’s price-earnings ratio is 501.02, which is above both the industry average of 26.64 and the company’s historical average price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $566.15 and a GF value of $288.59, MicroStrategy Inc. has a price-to-GF-value ratio of 1.96, which indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued.

GF Value is calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

