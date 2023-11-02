MicroStrategy buys more Bitcoin as Q3 losses widen

Software company MicroStrategy has announced that it has purchased a further 6,067 Bitcoins due at the end of Q2 2023 for $167 million – bringing its total stake to 158,400 Bitcoins, worth a total of $4.69 billion, or $29,586 per coin.

The company, which has been one of the most aggressive corporate buyers of Bitcoin, said it acquired additional coins at an average price of $27,531.

This includes the acquisition of an additional 5.3 Bitcoin for $155 million in October, as revealed by MicroStrategy President Michael Saylor.

“Our commitment to acquiring and sustaining Bitcoin remains strong, especially with the promising backdrop of potential institutional adoption,” Andrew Kang, MicroStrategy’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin purchases come amid a rally in the cryptocurrency market, which saw Bitcoin reach this year’s record price of $35,878 late Wednesday, according to CoinGecko.

The flagship cryptocurrency was trading at $35,332 at press time, up 2.6% in the past 24 hours, and up 72.5% since the beginning of the year.

MicroStrategy’s net loss widens

In its third quarter earnings report, MicroStrategy showed a 3.3% increase in revenue to $130 million. However, the company recorded a net loss of $143.4 million – significantly worse than the net loss of $27 million in the same period last year.

The company also recognized a $125.8 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin reserves during the quarter, as the market cap of the dominant cryptocurrency was below its value as of September 30, 2023.

“Income tax provisions of $109.6 million and $24.0 million for the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, were reflected in the net loss, primarily reflecting the change in the valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset related to an impairment loss on the Company’s Bitcoin holdings,” the company said. he said.

MicroStrategy first purchased the cryptocurrency in August 2020 and currently holds about 0.75% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.

MicroStrategy’s stock was trading around $426 at the closing bell on Wednesday, up 29% from the past month.

Edited by Stephen Graves

Source: decrypt.co