MicroStrategy bought $593 million more Bitcoin in November

Tech company MicroStrategy has bought even more Bitcoin – bringing its holdings to 174,530 BTC. As of Thursday morning, its Bitcoin reserves are valued at about $6.6 billion.

In a Thursday tweet, MicroStrategy founder and president Michael Saylor said his company, which provides software solutions for companies looking to analyze their data, had purchased an additional 16,130 BTC this week at a price of $593.3 million. .

According to Saylor’s announcement, the Tyson, Virginia-based company has now spent a total of $5.28 billion on cryptocurrencies.

It is by far the largest corporate holder of the digital asset.

MicroStrategy first purchased Bitcoin in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bullish phase followed soon after.

Saylor—who was the company’s CEO at the time—argued that the asset was a hedge against inflation and would be the best strategy to maximize returns for shareholders because the business was sitting on so much cash.

And their plan seems to be working: MicroStrategy’s stock has surged 238% since the company adopted the “Bitcoin standard.” Saylor has argued that buying shares in the company is a way for investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.

MicroStrategy stock – MSTR – is currently priced at $493.15 per share on the Nasdaq. That’s a 17% gain in the past month, but shares are down 2% from yesterday’s close.

Saylor has repeatedly talked about how Bitcoin is a better asset than real estate and gold and is a “reliable store of value and an attractive investment asset with greater long-term appreciation potential than holding cash.”

Other companies have since followed suit – most notably electric car company, Tesla. The clean energy company headed by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, holds 9,720 BTC or $366 million worth of digital coins.

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Source: decrypt.co