Microsoft-owned Xbox is working on a set of generative artificial intelligence-powered tools for game developers that will enable them to use the new technology to create characters and story.

Haiyan Zhang, Xbox’s general manager of gaming AI, announced on Monday that the company has entered into a multi-year partnership with Inworld AI to create a toolset aimed at helping developers accelerate and enhance the creation of non-player characters (NPCs). Will allow using AI models. And search.

Xbox is partnering with Inworld AI to create “AI Design Copilot” for gaming developers.

“As game makers begin to experiment with AI large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT (the AI ​​that powers ChatGPT and Bing Chat), we’re seeing new ways to accelerate game developer creativity, reduce complexity, And we see a world of opportunities to enhance player experiences.” Zhang wrote in a blog post.

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Zhang said the partnership, which aims to leverage Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service and Xbox’s tool development for creators, as well as Inworld’s expertise in using generative AI, will provide an “AI design copilot that will help game designers “Helps and empowers you to explore more creative ideas, transforming prompts. Detailed scripts, dialogue trees, quests and more.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during a product event in New York City on October 2, 2019.

What is ChatGPT?

Read on the Fox Business App

Microsoft has invested heavily in generic AI in its race against fellow tech giant Google to dominate the field, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the Wall Street Journal in January that it would eventually be “completely built into every product at Microsoft.” There will be some similar AI capabilities to replace it.” product.”

Last month, Microsoft finalized its embattled acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

Original article source: Microsoft’s Xbox is developing generative AI tools for game creators

Source: finance.yahoo.com